Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Polysilicon sales loss dents Maxeon’s revenue forecast-beating opening quarter

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Polysilicon sales loss dents Maxeon’s revenue forecast-beating opening quarter

News

Ecoppia beset by component shortages as production of new module cleaning robot ramps up

News

Borrego development unit to be less capital constrained following sale, CEO says

News

Gamesa signs gigawatt-scale central inverter supply contract with Siemens

News

Borrego sells 8GW+ solar, storage development business to ECP

News

Better Energy, Forus partner to develop 1GW of solar PV in Finland

News

Solar tax credits, other financial incentives deemed critical to regionalised manufacturing growth

Editors' Blog, Features

Iberdrola planning US$3.2bn green hydrogen investment

News

PODCAST: TOPCon’s takeover and Europe’s surging energy storage demand

News

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Maxeon’s module production plant in Mexico realised its first module delivery in the US during Q1 2022. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Maxeon Solar Technologies saw its gross loss widen in Q1 2022 despite outlook-beating revenue after the sale of excess polysilicon at a loss dragged on its performance.

The PV module manufacturer’s gross loss reached US$12.9 million in the opening quarter, up by more than US$2 million sequentially, after losing US$8.3 million through the sale of excess polysilicon, done so to reduce its inventory.

The increase is due to a US$5.9 million loss on firm purchase commitments that had to be fulfilled in the quarter ending 3 July 2022.

Despite an increase in its gross loss, the module supplier exceeded its revenue forecasts, reaching US$223 million, while module shipments in Q1 2022 were 488MW, in line with its quarterly guidance and an increase from Q1 2021’s shipments of 379MW.

Maxeon revealed it was realising greater shipments of modules to Europe, figures for the continent soaring 75% year-on-year on the back of heightened demand, while its market share in Italy in particular topped 25% in the last quarter.

Jeff Waters, CEO at Maxeon, said: “While supply chain conditions remain challenging, we remain focused on executing on our key transformation initiatives.”

The module supplier gave an update on the production ramp-up of its Maxeon 6 and Performance line for the US market, two products that are “critical” for Maxeon’s return to profitability in 2023 and key to its transformation.

Waters said that Maxeon 6 capacity will reach 500MW during the second half of 2022, while the Performance line will be ramped up in the first half of next year and with the module supplier on track to treble its capacity expansion by the end of the fiscal year.

“As these projects near completion, our focus will pivot to Maxeon’s next transformation steps led by Maxeon 7, the ramp of storage sales, direct US residential market entry and North America capacity expansion,” added Waters.

Moreover, the company announced the delivery of its first modules for the US utility-scale market coming from its facilities in Mexico, where it aims to have 1.8GW of dedicated capacity for the US by early 2023.

In guidance for Q2 2022, Maxeon expects module shipments to come in at the 460MW – 490MW range, slightly lower than its outlook for Q1 2022.

Its forecasted revenue range for Q2 2022 is US$215 – 230 million, equating to a gross loss of US$15 – 25 million.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
distributed generation, financial results, maxeon, maxeon solar technologies, polysilicon, polysilicon pricing, quarterly results, supply chain

Read Next

Ecoppia beset by component shortages as production of new module cleaning robot ramps up

May 27, 2022
Solar O&M solutions provider Ecoppia is navigating ongoing component shortages while expending its operations into new geographies and ramping up production of its latest PV panel cleaning robot.

PODCAST: TOPCon’s takeover and Europe’s surging energy storage demand

May 26, 2022
The Solar Media Podcast returns to discuss the continued rise of TOPCon PV modules and energy storage demand throughout Europe.
PV Tech Premium

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

May 25, 2022
Solar EPC Sterling and Wilson believes an easing of PV module supply concerns, the rise of alternate supply chains and a gigawatt-scale green hydrogen market will drive both short- and medium-term growth for PV developers and EPCs.

Maxeon hires new COO amidst continued transformation

May 20, 2022
Solar module supplier Maxeon Solar Technologies has appointed Philippe Costemale as its new chief operating officer (COO).

Nextracker to develop tracker manufacturing line in Arizona

May 20, 2022
US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker has expanded its output with the addition of a new line in Arizona.
PV Tech Premium

Solar’s next steps: Qcells CEO Justin Lee talks TOPCon as a ‘stepping stone’, targeted capacity expansions and R&D leadership

May 19, 2022
PV Tech speaks to Qcells CEO Justin Lee about the manufacturer's recent solar manufacturing capacity expansion, its use of TOPCon as a 'stepping stone' to future cell technologies and its new clean energy strategy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Ecoppia beset by component shortages as production of new module cleaning robot ramps up

News

Borrego development unit to be less capital constrained following sale, CEO says

News

Better Energy, Forus partner to develop 1GW of solar PV in Finland

News

Solar tax credits, other financial incentives deemed critical to regionalised manufacturing growth

Editors' Blog, Features

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

News

Canadian Solar unveils PV manufacturing strategy shift targeting greater control over upstream supply

News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Trading Summit

Solar Media Events
June 7, 2022
Leonardo Royal London City, London, UK

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2021