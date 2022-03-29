Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Portugal to waive environmental impact studies for solar plants under 50MW

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

Portugal to waive environmental impact studies for solar plants under 50MW

News

Altus Power to supply clean energy solutions to US real estate giant

News

SunPower launches upgraded home battery system offering ‘whole home’ backup power capability

News

LONGi claims new p-type heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.47%

News

Europe could halve gas use, save US$350bn by 2030 by doubling renewables deployment

News

Commerce decision to investigate solar circumvention claims condemned as developers warn of job losses

News

Renewables contribute more than half of German power demand in January and February 2022

News

US DOC launches investigation into alleged solar AD/CVD circumvention following Auxin Solar petition

News

Nextracker lands supply deal for first phase of 450MW Saudi PV project

News

Grid and design consequences of the latest solar PV technology

Features, Guest Blog
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Panellists at today’s Large Scale Solar event in Lisbon. Image: Solar Media.

Portugal will stop requiring environmental impact assessments for new solar projects with a capacity of under 50MW as part of government efforts to accelerate PV deployment.

That is according to Portugal’s secretary of state for energy, João Galamba, who said he recently received a letter from solar developers containing recommendations on measures to support new capacity additions in the context of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

After Portugal passed a new decree law in January that will speed up renewables permitting, Galamba said there will be more measures to accelerate it even further.

“I’m not saying that we followed all the recommendations, but we covered all the issues raised by the developers that wrote me asking for a long list of measures,” Galamba said at today’s Large Scale Solar event in Lisbon, hosted by PV Tech publisher Solar Media.

Environmental impact assessments for solar projects under 20MW proposed for “sensitive areas” in Portugal will also no longer be required, according to Galamba.

“Our objective is to decarbonise as fast as we can. For Portugal, it is a matter of national security to decarbonise fast,” he said.

Measures included in the new decree law have been welcomed by Portuguese solar players, with Miguel Lobo, country head Portugal at developer Lightsource bp, describing it as “progressive, innovative and forward-looking”.

With so many projects under development in the country, Lobo said this puts a lot of pressure on government entities as well as investors, developers and environmental consultants. “It’s very hard to find a skilled environmental consultant that carries out the environmental study according to the environmental agency standards. So that’s quite difficult.”

Despite the new legislation, João Amaral, chief technology officer and Portugal country manager at developer Voltalia, said the challenges he expects to continue will be around the connection with municipalities as well as issues around community acceptance of PV plants.

While it is different from region to region, it is up to project developers and independent power producers to explain how the technology works and what the long-term positive impacts are, he said, adding: “But it’s definitely quite a challenge that we see.”

According to figures from Portuguese renewable energy association APREN, PV plants totalling 311MW of capacity were added in 2021, up on the 153MW of solar added in 2020.

While the country is aiming to reach at least 9GW of PV deployed by 2030, APREN CEO Pedro Amaral Jorge said during the panel discussion that the country should aim higher given that some capacity will be used for hydrogen production.

He added: “I think we all understand that energy independence and security of supply actually needs to move faster.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

29 March 2022
Now in its 10th sell-out year, Large Scale Solar returns to Lisbon in 2022. We are excited to gather together face-to-face with the European solar industry as we provide unique and exclusive access to a powerful selection of the market's key stakeholders. Join this elite summit to find out how the market is maturing, which new markets are becoming more exciting, how technology is evolving and who's driving the market forward into the 2020s. Always senior, packed with developers, EPCs, utilities and investors this is the event for companies serious about European solar PV.
environmental analysis, joao galamba, LSSEU, LSSEU2022, permitting, portugal

Read Next

Trade body urges France to triple solar capacity by 2025 via ‘emergency plan’

March 16, 2022
France should take “radical and immediate measures” to transform its energy system and rapidly accelerate solar deployment, the country’s PV trade association has said.

EU to accelerate renewables ‘at lightning speed’, cutting dependence on Russian gas

March 9, 2022
The European Commission (EC) will look to simplify renewables permitting as part of a new strategy aimed at increasing the EU’s energy independence while ending its reliance on Russian gas before 2030.

Renewables permitting in Iberia unfit for the new energy paradigm, investors say

March 9, 2022
Solar deployment in Iberia is being held back by planning and permitting and regulations unfit for the emerging energy paradigm and European Commission intervention may be necessary, a panel of investors has concluded.

Italia Solare calls for ‘immediate change of pace’ on PV to reduce reliance on Russian gas

March 4, 2022
Italy must accelerate the authorisation of new solar projects to reduce the country’s reliance on imports of Russian gas, the president of industry trade association Italia Solare has said.

Solar marketplace Otovo raises $34m to fund entry into six European markets

February 22, 2022
Norwegian start-up Otovo has secured NOK 300 million (US$33.7 million) through a private placement to support the expansion of its solar marketplace into six new European countries.

EIB providing loans to speed up deployment of 430MW of renewables in Spain and Portugal

February 8, 2022
The European Investment Bank (EIB) will support the addition of 430MW of solar PV and wind in Spain and Portugal through a €100 million (US$114 million) financing deal.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US DOC launches investigation into alleged solar AD/CVD circumvention following Auxin Solar petition

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

‘New generation’ of more efficient perovskite solar cells possible due to halogen bonding

News

Maxeon’s transformation ‘nearly in place’ as it upgrades production centres and lands SunPower contract

News

LONGi raises prices of G1, M6 wafers as supply chain hurdles continue

News

Nextracker lands supply deal for first phase of 450MW Saudi PV project

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

Upcoming Webinars
April 14, 2022
10am CEST / 4pm SGT

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021