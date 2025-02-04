Subscribe To Premium
Premier Energies halts solar cell plant in the US amidst policy uncertainty

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Hybridisation and storage co-location key to strengthening revenue in European solar

Photon Energy to manage 101MW Hungarian PV

Goldman Sachs spin-out MN8 Energy bags US$612 million for US PV portfolio

Greenbacker to begin construction on 500MW solar PV plant in New York

‘Narrowing of the spread’ in European solar as cost of capital changes

European solar investment viable amid economic and political ‘rhetoric’

Australia: Neoen project in NSW was best-performing large-scale solar PV asset in January

ES Foundry begins producing PERC cells at US manufacturing plant

The power play: disrupting organised crime against solar farms

Last year, Premier Energies formed a joint venture with Heliene to build a 1GW solar cell plant in the US. Image: Premier Energies.

Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has put under review its plan to build a solar cell plant in the US.

This was unveiled during an investor’s call held yesterday (February 3) with the company stating that it has kept its cell line investment in the US “under review” and is awaiting clarity regarding the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) before “we spend any money on the cell line”.

This comes less than a year after the company formed a joint venture with Canadian solar manufacturer Heliene to build an n-type solar cell plant with an annual nameplate capacity of 1GW in the US.

In his first day in office, US president Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders outlining his administration’s plans for the next four years. The US president announced challenges to the IRA and signed an executive order that would revoke parts of the IRA; however, what will be revoked still remains unclear.

“As a company we have taken a conscious decision not to move ahead until we get full clarity on this topic,” said Premier Energies during the investor call.

Despite pausing its plans in the US for the time being, the company does not expect to increase its exports outside of India with a limit of 3%. According to the company’s statement during the investor’s call it aims to focus towards the Indian market for the time being.

Solar manufacturing expansion

During the investor call, the company also shared details regarding the timeline of its manufacturing expansion plans with a 1GW TOPCon solar cell and module line to be completed by Q1FY26 and 4GW TOPCon solar cell and module line to be completed by Q1FY27. By June 2026, this would bring the company’s annual nameplate capacity to 7GW and 9.1GW for solar cells and modules, respectively.

Further upstream Premier Energies aims to commission 2GW of annual nameplate capacity for wafers, while its aluminium frame business aims to reach 36,000 metric tons of annual nameplate capacity.

Regarding the Indian market, the company expects the rooftop market to reach annual installations of between 9-10GW in the next couple of years. Residential solar would make the bulk of the share with 6GW to 7GW, while it forecasts the commercial and industrial to add 2.5GW to 3GW.

cell manufacturing, heliene, india, IRA, manufacturing capacity, policy and regulation, premier energies, us, wafer manufacturing

