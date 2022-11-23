Prescinto enters European market with AI-powered PV efficiency software in Greece

A solar project in Greece that Blue Elephant Energy recently acquired. Image: ABO Wind.

Prescinto, a renewable energy asset performance management (APM) platform, has entered into a partnership with Greek solar developer SunSolarWind IKE to apply its APM software to 70MW of solar PV projects.

The technology will monitor, analyse and optimise the performance of SunSolarWind’s projects in Greece. Prescinto said that it offers up-to-the-minute readings and analysis to identify and categorise underperformance through AI-operated systems.

PV Tech Premium published a feature last month discussing the rise of digital PV monitoring and integration and the associated increase in cybersecurity challenges.

Puneet Singh Jaggi, founder and CEO of Prescinto said: “Our team has worked closely with SunSolarWind to understand their bottlenecks and implement the appropriate solutions to enhance energy generation and streamline their operations.”

This partnership marks Prescinto’s entry into the European solar market, having been headquartered and founded in India and recently entering the North American market for the first time.

Jaggi said: “As our first of many major partnerships to come in the European market, we are excited to be a part of SunSolarWind’s digital transformation journey and help them harness the full potential of their clean energy assets.”

Konstantinos Fountas, partner at SunSolarWind said: “With our exponential growth in managed assets, the SunSolarWind team can now focus more on improving asset performance with a considerable reduction in time and effort.”

The Greek solar market has been seeing significant growth recently. In November last year the European Commission approved €2.27 billion (US$2.34 billion) to deploy 4.2GW of renewables in the country.

Israeli solar developer Ahstrom announced a 476MW pipeline in the country last month.

October 2022 saw the moment that Greece ran entirely on renewable energy for the first time in its history.