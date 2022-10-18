Subscribe
Primergy signs battery supply deal for Gemini solar-storage plant

By Cameron Murray
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Primergy signs battery supply deal for Gemini solar-storage plant

Maxeon partners with EV charging solution provider Star Charge

Strong demand for European solar PPAs despite price rises

Dominion Energy proposes 800MW of solar and storage projects in Virginia

Macquarie provides US$100 million of debt financing to renewables developer

IPP Alternus launches renewables development unit

Schneider Electric extends renewables digital twins into O&M stage

Foresight, Shell form joint venture to acquire 370MW renewables project in Australia

News

Meeting the solar PV cybersecurity challenge

Corporate solar funding drops due to inflation, high interest rates

The Techren solar project in Nevada. Image: Nextracker.

PV plant developer Primergy Solar has entered into a battery supply deal with lithium-ion battery manufacturer CATL for the Gemini solar-plus-storage project in the US state of Nevada.

CATL will provide its modular, liquid-cooled energy storage system EnerOne for the storage portion of the project which will total 1,416MWh of capacity. It uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells and will accompany a 690 MWac/966 MWdc solar PV array at the site, which is near Las Vegas.

The battery energy storage system will be put together by system integrator IHI Terrasun, as announced in March’s selection of the project’s contractors by Primergy. Kiewit Power Constructors Co. will be the US$1.2 billion project’s overall engineering, procurement and construction partner.

For more on this story, visit sister site Energy-Storage.news.

Dominion Energy proposes 800MW of solar and storage projects in Virginia

October 18, 2022
US utility Dominion Energy Virginia has proposed 23 new solar and energy storage projects totalling more than 800MW for the state of Virginia.

Foresight, Shell form joint venture to acquire 370MW renewables project in Australia

October 17, 2022
Investment group Foresight has entered into a joint venture with oil major Shell’s subsidiary, Shell Energy Operations, to acquire development rights for a 370MW of renewables project in Western Australia.
Repowering solar plants on the rise in Israel amid land scarcity

October 14, 2022
As Israel faces limited available space for new utility-scale solar projects, repowering older plants is a trend that’s set to grow.

European Energy subsidiary to develop 10GW of US renewables by 2026

October 13, 2022
Danish renewables developer European Energy’s (EE) North American subsidiary will develop 10GW of renewables in the US by 2026.

Reliance Industries’ REC Group lands PV equipment supply deal with Maxwell Technologies for HJT modules

October 13, 2022
REC Group has landed an equipment supply agreement for its HJT PV modules with solar cell and module equipment maker Maxwell Technologies.

Alternus Energy closes business combination with SPAC Clean Earth Acquisitions

October 13, 2022
Irish independent power producer (IPP) Alternus Energy has closed a business combination agreement with Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that will enable its expansion in the US.

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

Global polysilicon capacities to reach 536GW by year-end 2023 – CEA

Daqo signs five-year polysilicon supply deal with solar wafer manufacturer

Meeting the solar PV cybersecurity challenge

Schneider Electric extends renewables digital twins into O&M stage

Demand for Europe-made PV production systems up 62% as European demand surpasses Asia

How Tongwei Solar's shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

How ENACT's platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe's ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

