Primergy signs battery supply deal for Gemini solar-storage plant

The Techren solar project in Nevada. Image: Nextracker.

PV plant developer Primergy Solar has entered into a battery supply deal with lithium-ion battery manufacturer CATL for the Gemini solar-plus-storage project in the US state of Nevada.

CATL will provide its modular, liquid-cooled energy storage system EnerOne for the storage portion of the project which will total 1,416MWh of capacity. It uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells and will accompany a 690 MWac/966 MWdc solar PV array at the site, which is near Las Vegas.

The battery energy storage system will be put together by system integrator IHI Terrasun, as announced in March’s selection of the project’s contractors by Primergy. Kiewit Power Constructors Co. will be the US$1.2 billion project’s overall engineering, procurement and construction partner.

For more on this story, visit sister site Energy-Storage.news.