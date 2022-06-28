Subscribe
Group Licence
News

EnBW buys up to 800MW of German PV projects from Procon Solar

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Europe

Latest

EnBW buys up to 800MW of German PV projects from Procon Solar

News

Nextracker opens third US factory this year as part of PV reshoring commitment

News

Philippines awards 1.5GW of solar PV in maiden renewables auction

News

PV Price Watch: China PV module prices exceeding US$0.30c/W as wafer prices rise

News

R.Power targeting 1GW of solar PV in Italy over the next year

News

LONGi claims new HJT solar cell efficiency record

News

UAE aluminium producer takes aim at silicon metal market

News

Xinyi Solar issues profit warning amidst falling price of solar glass

News

Tata Power Solar commissions India’s ‘largest’ floating PV project

News

SK D&D, Glennmont sign US$160m MOU for solar PV in South Korea

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
EnBW already has a solar portfolio of 2.5GW and is targeting 50% renewables in its generation mix by 2025. Image: EnBW.

Solar developer Procon Solar GmbH has sold a 400MW PV project pipeline to German energy company EnBW, with the potential for this to double over the next year as EnBW targets 50% of renewables in its generation mix by 2025.

Procon Solar has agreed to hand over of 400MW of PV projects in advanced stages of development in the Eastern German state of Brandenburg to EnBW on 1 July, with a further 400MW of early-stage projects potentially following by February 2023.

As part of the deal, nine employees will move from Procon Solar to EnBW to help support the further development of the sites and EnBW will retain Procon Solar’s office in the city of Cottbus.

EnBW currently has a 2.5GW PV pipeline, with the above additions potentially taking this up to 3.3GW, a jump of 25%, as the company aims to hit a target of 50% of renewables in it generation portfolio by 2025.

EnBW’s head of renewable energies, Harald Schmoch, said the company was “firmly committed to Brandenburg”. It has three existing solar parks in Weesow-Willmersdorf, Gottesgabe and Alttrebbin with a combined capacity of roughly 500MW, which Schmoch said were “all built without state funding”.

“We wish to continue to play an active role in shaping the structural change of the energy-producing region,” he added.

EnBW and Procon solar have worked together in the past. In 2018,  EnBW took over the 187MW Weesow-Willmersdorf solar park from Procon Solar and developed the site until it was fully connected to the grid in March 2021.

Managing director and partner of Procon Solar, Klaus Hoff, said EnBW was a “strong partner” for the energy transition and that EnBW’s regional roots and “leading knowledge of the energy industry” were “decisive factors” in the companies continuing to work together.  

Thorsten Jörß, responsible for PV project development at EnBW, said while there were still “hurdles to overcome together before the individual projects are approved and can be built”, the company was committed to greater solar deployment as part of German’s energy strategy.

In April, Germany’s government said it was going to slash red tape for new renewables projects as part of a new package of measures that included a target of reaching 215GW of solar installed by 2030, up on the coalition government’s previous 200GW aim. As of year-end 2021, the country had 59GW of deployed solar.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
brandenburg, enbw, germany, procon solar, project acquisition, projects, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Nextracker opens third US factory this year as part of PV reshoring commitment

June 28, 2022
US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker and steel producer BCI Steel have reopened the Bethlehem steel manufacturing factory in Leetsdale, Pittsburgh that will process steel and produce solar tracker equipment for utility-scale solar projects.

R.Power targeting 1GW of solar PV in Italy over the next year

June 27, 2022
Polish PV developer R.Power is targeting the development of 1GW of solar projects in Italy in the next 12 months.

Michigan regulators approve Consumers Energy’s clean energy plan

June 24, 2022
The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) has approved utility Consumers Energy's plan to end coal use by 2025.

Sungrow shipped nearly 50GW of PV inverters in 2021, takes top spot in global rankings

June 24, 2022
Sungrow was the world’s biggest PV inverter company in 2021, shipping 47.1GW of products and expanding its production facilities in Asia, according to research firm IHS Markit.

African firms partner to establish Pan-African Renewable Energy Fund

June 24, 2022
Investors Harith General Partners and African power provider Anergi Group have partnered to establish the Pan-African Renewable Energy Fund (PAREF) to accelerate renewable energy deployment across Africa and close the continent’s investment gap.

3D Micromac lands supply contract for Enel Green Power’s module gigafactory expansion

June 23, 2022
German laser engineering company 3D Micromac is to supply its laser cutting technology to Enel Green Power’s 3Sun gigafactory in Sicily, Italy as the company strives to expand its production capacity of high-efficiency modules to 3GW by 2024.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: China PV module prices exceeding US$0.30c/W as wafer prices rise

News

Philippines awards 1.5GW of solar PV in maiden renewables auction

News

LONGi claims new HJT solar cell efficiency record

News

‘Ceaseless’ polysilicon price rises in China as production falls below forecasts

News

SK D&D, Glennmont sign US$160m MOU for solar PV in South Korea

News

R.Power targeting 1GW of solar PV in Italy over the next year

News

Upcoming Events

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022