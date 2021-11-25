Solar Media
News

New German coalition sets enhanced energy goals, doubles solar PV target to 200GW by 2030

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy, Projects
Europe

Latest

New German coalition sets enhanced energy goals, doubles solar PV target to 200GW by 2030

News

CSI Solar signs strategic partnership agreement to focus on renewables and battery energy storage

News

Solar PV developer Cox Energy America targets dual listing on Spanish stock exchange

News

USITC recommends extension of Section 201 tariffs on solar cells, modules

News

South African mining industry to build 3.9GW of renewables, eases pressure on public utility Eskom

News

Tata Group to establish 4GW solar cell facility in Tamil Nadu – report

News

Inside ADT’s plans to rollout residential solar across vast customer base following Sunpro acquisition

Interviews, News

Israel, Jordan sign deal to swap solar power for water

News

LONGi signs US$1.1bn solar wafer supply deal with DAS Solar

News

Enel to add 43GW of solar by 2030 as part of US$191bn plan

News
The new coalition government has doubled its solar target to 200GW by 2030. Image: RWE

Germany’s new three-way coalition government of the SDP, Green and FDP parties have set guidelines for future energy policy in the country which include an expansion of planned renewable capacity and an accelerated phase out of coal power.

They have agreed to double Germany’s solar target to 200GW by 2030, increase the country’s renewables target to 80% of electricity demand by 2030, up from 65%, and bring forward the coal phase-out date from 2038 to 2030.

Other objectives included in the guidelines are an increased investment in hydrogen, aiming for 10GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030, producing half of Germany’s heat supply through carbon neutral means by 2030 and ensuring stability of supply through some gas and coal provision while renewable capacity ramps up.

Party leaders presented the new targets yesterday after weeks of coalition negotiations in Berlin following the country’s election in September. The treaty needs to be ratified at the SDP and FDP party conferences, with the Greens requiring approval from all its members.

The figures are based on electricity demand rising to 680-750TWh/year in 2030.

Commenting on the new guidelines, German renewables company RWE’s CEO Markus Krebber, said: “Overall, this is an encouraging outcome. The coalition agreement can give the energy transition a considerable boost. Especially due to the fact that specific measures will be paired with the ambitious targets.”

“RWE expressly welcomes the fact that the coalition parties want the expansion targets for renewables to be considerably increased. It is also positive that a large number of very specific proposals have already been developed on how this is to be achieved,” the company said.

RWE said that clear timelines and specific proposals “create planning certainty” and that it will “make its contribution towards the success of the energy transition”.

coalition, germany, germany solar, renewable energy targets, rwe, rwe renewables, solar target

Read Next

More bang for your buck: when and why to repower solar PV

November 22, 2021
With operational solar assets in certain markets advancing in years, the question about when and under what circumstances to repower them is becoming increasingly common. Alice Grundy looks at the key drivers behind repowering PV.

Czech utility CEZ to acquire Belectric from RWE

November 22, 2021
German energy company RWE is selling solar EPC and O&M service provider Belectric to Czech utility CEZ, Germany's federal competition authority has revealed.

SolarPower Europe pushes 45% target, says would add an extra 210GW of solar by 2030

November 22, 2021
SolarPower Europe has called on the EU to increase its renewable energy target to 45% by 2030, which it said would result in an extra 210GW of solar capacity installed and put the continent on a strong trajectory to reach climate neutrality by 2050

AtlasInvest backs new platform targeting 2.7GW of renewables in Europe

November 18, 2021
Investment company AtlasInvest has backed a new renewables development platform that is aiming to deliver 2.7GW of projects across Europe by the end of next year.

RWE to divest parts of solar EPC provider Belectric

November 15, 2021
German energy major RWE has entered into a transaction related to the divestment of parts of solar EPC service provider Belectric.

Abu Dhabi targets 8.8GW of renewables by 2025 in new COP26 pledge

November 8, 2021
Abu Dhabi has said it will bring its renewables capacity up to 8.8GW by 2025 as it seeks to reduce emissions associated with power generation by 50% over the next decade.

