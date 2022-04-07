Solar Media
News

German government raises country's solar target, aims for 215GW installed by 2030

By Jules Scully
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

German government raises country’s solar target, aims for 215GW installed by 2030

News

The Philippines set to massively increase solar capacity, project pipeline grows 10-fold in a year

News

UK to relax planning laws as new energy strategy sets out hope of five-fold increase in PV capacity by 2035

News

Array Technologies revenues dented by supply chain woes, project delays

News

Engie North America bolsters US solar pipeline by acquiring Photosol assets

News

Aquila, TopInfra form JV to develop renewable projects in South Korea

News

Australia added 1.2GW of large-scale solar in 2021 but renewables investment slows, report finds

News

Eco Energy World hires new CFO as expansion gathers pace

News

Array Technologies appoints new CEO as Jim Fusaro calls time at the company

News

Terrain-following tracker: Nextracker’s revolutionary NX Horizon-XTR is key to unlocking challenging sites

Features, Guest Blog
Germany will need to install an average of 22GW of solar per year to reach the new target. Image: EnBW.

Germany’s government is planning to slash red tape for new renewables projects as part of a new package of measures that will see the country’s already ambitious solar deployment targets be raised even further.

The so-called ‘Easter package’, approved by Germany’s cabinet this week, includes a target of reaching 215GW of solar installed by 2030, up on the coalition government’s previous 200GW aim. As of year-end 2021, the country had 59GW of deployed solar.

To reach that goal by the end of the decade, Germany will need to install an average of 22GW of solar each year. By comparison, 5.2GW was added last year.

Minister for economic affairs and climate action, Robert Habeck, described the package as a renewables accelerator that will help Germany to almost double the share of renewable energy in electricity consumption in less than a decade.

“On the one hand, the climate crisis is coming to a head. On the other hand, Russia’s invasion shows how important it is to phase out fossil fuels and promote the expansion of renewables, he said.

The package calls for at least 80% of German electricity consumption to come from renewable sources by 2030.

To reach that goal, the government aims to streamline renewables permitting, make more land available for solar and increase auction volumes. In addition, the grid will be updated to accommodate the new renewables capacity, while a framework to support the rooftop solar sector will also be improved.

According to a draft of the legislation, after reaching 215GW in 2030, Germany’s installed solar capacity would be 309GW in 2035 and 400GW in 2040.

The country’s solar trade association the Bundesverband Solarwirtschaft (BSW) has welcomed the solar expansion targets, but said they now need to be backed up politically. “Instruments for achieving the target are still inadequate,” the BSW said.

Simone Peter, president of renewable energy association BEE, said the new solar targets “can only be achieved if the government makes self-supply and direct supply with solar power significantly more attractive and provides sufficient site areas for solar parks”.

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin for the ideal forum to fully understand what new cell architectures are set to dominate mass production during 2023 and beyond. This will include enhancements to p-type PERC, TOPCon on both n-type and p-type and heterojunction variants. For the first time also at PV CellTech, a special session will review the potential timelines for the industry to start its transition beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.
auctions and tenders, bee, bsw, deployment target, germany, permitting, policy, rooftop

