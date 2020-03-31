Trina Solar offering 210mm large-area mono PERC panels with 500Wp performance

Trina Solar has launched its latest ‘Duomax V’ bifacial double-glass panel and ‘Tallmax V’ (backsheet) series panel. Based on the 210mm x 210mm large-size silicon wafer and monocrystalline PERC cell, the new panels enable high power output of more than 500Wp and module efficiency up to 21%. Image: Trina Solar

Trina Solar has launched its latest ‘Duomax V’ bifacial double-glass panel and ‘Tallmax V’ (backsheet) series panel. Based on the 210mm x 210mm large-size silicon wafer and monocrystalline PERC cell, the new panels enable high power output of more than 500Wp and module efficiency up to 21%.

Problem

With the ‘standard’ (156mm x 156mm) P-type multicrystalline and monocrystalline wafers rapidly becoming obsolete, the PV industry is rapidly undertaking a major transition to a number of larger wafer sizes that require half-cut cells or multi-cut cells with multi busbar (MBB) technologies or stacking and shingling interconnect technologies to limit sheet resistance and provide high cell and panel output safely.

(More technical details from Trina Solar on the design challenges needed to be overcome with 210mm large-area wafers can be seen here).

Solution

Trina Solar claims that preliminary estimates from large-scale ground mounted power stations in China's Heilongjiang province, compared with conventional 410W bifacial double-glass modules, the 500W Duomax V can reduce the balance-of-system (BOS) cost by 6 to 8% and reduce the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) by 3 to 4%. This is supported by the panels offering a combination of multi-busbar technology that integrates advanced three-piece, non-destructive cutting and high-density packaging technologies. This further reduces the resistance loss and significantly improves the anti-cracking, anti-hot spot performance of the modules while maximizing space utilization. If the traditional half-cut cell design were applied to the 210mm ultra-large silicon wafers, the high current output characteristics of the modules could trigger system challenges or cause the module to crack or run afoul of DC terminal limits. In addition, the unique design of the new modules can ensure that the output current, open circuit voltage and mechanical load of the modules comply with relevant downstream technical safety specifications and can seamlessly connect with the existing mainstream PV system design.

Applications

Utility-scale PV power plants.

Platform

The Duomax V bifacial double-glass panel and Tallmax V (backsheet) panels and can be seamlessly connected to existing mainstream photovoltaic system designs, including tracking solutions. The Duomax V bifacial double-glass panel has passed TUV Rheinland photovoltaic module IEC tests and been granted the IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 PV panel performance standards certificates. The DuoMax V bifacial double glass series panel has 150, 210mm cells (1/3 cut: 3 x 5 x 10) configuration. Its dimensions are 2187mm x 1102mm x 35mm (86.10 x 43.39 x 1.38 inches). Weight: 31.1kg (66.4lb).



The Tallmax V has 150 210mm cells (1/3 cut: 3 x 5 x 10) configuration. Module dimensions: 2176mm x 1098mm x 35mm (85.67 x 43.23 x 1.38 inches)

Weight: 26.3kg (58.0lb)

Availability

Trina Solar will formally start accepting orders in the second quarter of 2020 and is set to achieve mass production in the third quarter, with production capacity expected to be approximately 5.5GW by the end of the year.