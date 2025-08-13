Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Report: Gaps in PV industry’s ‘fragmented’ approach to sustainability

By Ben Willis
Markets & Finance, Manufacturing, Power Plants

Latest

Elawan Energy inks PPA for 150MW Spain solar portfolio

News

IPP Juniper Green Energy secures debt financing for renewables build-out

News

Study reveals broad origins of key cost-cutting PV innovations

News

Report: Gaps in PV industry’s ‘fragmented’ approach to sustainability

News

US solar could lose 60GW by 2030 due to executive order

News

Green Genius secures US$75 million for Lithuanian solar-plus-storage portfolio

News

141MWdc solar PV power plant in New South Wales submitted to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

Nextracker to supply 1.5GW Brazil hybrid solar portfolio with trackers

News

Government of Brunei breaks ground on 30MW solar PV plant

News

Highland Materials leases former nuclear site for Tennessee polysilicon plant

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Gaps in the end-of-life management of PV products are highlighted by the IEA-PVPS in a review of industry sustainability standards. Image: PV Cycle.

The PV industry’s progress in meeting sustainability goals is patchy, with notable gaps in the end-of-life management of PV products and wide disparities in the maturity of crucial industry standards.

This is the headline conclusion of a report published this week by the sustainability task group of the International Energy Agency’s PV Power Systems Programme (IEA-PVPS), based on a detailed review of sustainability standards for the PV sector.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The study maps the current regulatory and voluntary frameworks that influence the industry’s environmental and social performance. These frameworks are coming into sharper focus as the 2030 deadline for the UN’s sustainable development goals approaches, and the PV industry’s collective contribution to them receives closer scrutiny.

The report found that although sustainability standards across the PV supply chain are evolving rapidly, significant gaps exist in critical areas, such as end-of-life management of PV hardware and the integration of “robust” social criteria in procurement processes.

It also found that, conversely, some standards show significant overlap, for example, reporting requirements, which can be both beneficial for robustness and overly burdensome because they are unnecessary. The report said that streamlining overlapping standards could enhance efficiency without sacrificing comprehensiveness.

A further finding was a variation in the maturity of the different sustainability standards underpinning the PV sector, indicating what the report said was the PV industry’s evolving approach towards a comprehensive approach to sustainability. For example, in the EU, long-standing sustainability regulations, such as the EU Ecodesign standard, exist alongside new ‘ecolables’ and product-specific standards that have a limited uptake.

Among the specific recommendations made in the report is the need for greater prominence of the circular economy principles of reuse and remanufacturing in standards such as ISO140167, the international standard for calculating a product’s carbon footprint.

It also suggested integrating labour and human rights into standards. For example, building on frameworks such as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) in the US and the EU’s forced labour ban, the report said adding labour rights protections and due diligence metrics to product and environmental standards could create a more unified approach to ethical sourcing and environmental responsibility across the PV sector.

“This report brings much-needed clarity to the fragmented landscape of PV sustainability standards, highlighting both gaps and opportunities to guide the industry forward,” said co-author Nieves Espinosa. 

‘Review of PV sustainability standards 2025’ is available via the IEA-PVPS website.

end-of-life, IEA-PVPS, pv modules, pv power plants, PV waste, solar pv

Read Next

Elawan Energy solar PV projects

Elawan Energy inks PPA for 150MW Spain solar portfolio

August 13, 2025
Madrid-headquartered renewables developer Elawan has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to support a 150MW solar PV portfolio in northern Spain.
A Juniper Green Energy solar project.

IPP Juniper Green Energy secures debt financing for renewables build-out

August 13, 2025
Juniper Green Energy has secured INR17.39 billion (US$197 million) in debt financing from government-backed Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA). 
Tongwei-1

Study reveals broad origins of key cost-cutting PV innovations

August 13, 2025
A new MIT study has shown how many of the dramatic reductions in PV costs in the past 50 years were the result of innovations originating outside the solar industry.
Construction of Intersect Power's Athos III solar and storage project in California. Credit: Intersect Power

US solar could lose 60GW by 2030 due to executive order

August 13, 2025
CEA said the US could lose 60GW of planned solar capacity if strict "start of construction" rules come into force.
Image: ACE Power.

141MWdc solar PV power plant in New South Wales submitted to Australia’s EPBC Act

August 13, 2025
ACE Power and Osaka Gas Energy Australia have joined forces to develop the 141MWdc Forbes Solar Farm in Australia.
Casa_dos_Ventos-Babilonia-Brazil_2025

Nextracker to supply 1.5GW Brazil hybrid solar portfolio with trackers

August 12, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker will supply 1.5GW of its products to a Brazilian solar PV hybrid project portfolio.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nextracker to supply 1.5GW Brazil hybrid solar portfolio with trackers

News

Elawan Energy inks PPA for 150MW Spain solar portfolio

News

US Commerce initiates AD/CVD investigation on Indian, Indonesian and Laos solar cells

News

Indonesia new programme targets 100GW solar PV, 320GWh BESS

News

US solar could lose 60GW by 2030 due to executive order

News

India’s new solar cell ALMM list contains 13GW capacity across six manufacturers

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.