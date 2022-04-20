Solar Media
Puerto Rico issues RFP for 500MW of renewables, 250MW of storage

By Sean Rai-Roche
Americas

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 500MW of renewables, 250MW of storage

Puerto Rico has pledged that renewables will meet 20% of its power generation this year. Image: GES.

Puerto Rico’s energy regulator PREB has released a draft Request for Proposals (RFP) for a minimum of 500MW of renewable power capacity and 250MW of storage in the Caribbean Island.

Issued on behalf of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), the document pertains to the second of six planned tranches.

PREPA is planning to present six tranches of procurement in total over three years as part of its integrated resource plan (IRP), with a cumulative total capacity of 3,750MW of renewables and 1,500MW of energy storage sought. 

Contract terms for bidders in Tranche 2 will run between 20-25 years, except for virtual power plants (VPP), which will have terms of 10-25 years.

“PREPA seeks energy resources that can achieve commercial operation in no more than 24 months from the date on which a selected proponent executes a contract, with preference given to those proposals that can achieve commercial operation within a shorter timeframe,” the RFP said.  

In February, PREB approved 18 solar projects totalling 845MW in its first tranche of RFPs, launched early last year. It originally sought up to 1GW of renewable capacity and 500MW of storage. Coverage on the storage aspect of Tranche 1 can be found on our sister site Energy-storage.news.

PREB will hold a webinar on April 22 to provide an overview of the process. Vendor contact and services information can be found here, with the list update as and when new vendors are available.

Puerto Rico has pledged for renewables to meet 20% of its power generation this year, rising to 40% by 2025, 60% by 2040 and 100% by 2050.  

The territory has been forced to rebuild its energy system over the past few years after a major hurricane in 2017. Consultants from industrial group Siemens urged Puerto Rico’s utility and power regulator to scale up its solar and storage ambitions in 2019 to fortify the island’s battered power grid, suggesting a rollout of 920MW of battery storage by 2023.

