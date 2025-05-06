Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Growing complexity and more hybrid projects: mitigating risk in solar offtake agreements

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

Renewables handed boost as Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party wins 2025 Australian federal election

News

Cypress Creek Renewables closes US$150 million financing for 104MW Washington solar project

News

Midsummer receives turnkey 15MW thin-film solar cells machinery order

News

Floating PV needs policy and incentives to realise considerable potential

News

Growing complexity and more hybrid projects: mitigating risk in solar offtake agreements

News

Global solar installations set for slow 2025 as Europe falters and US hits ‘inflexion point’

News

Tight supply sends European module prices upwards in April, says sun.store

News

Solar’s ascendancy: how crystalline silicon will dominate global energy by 2050

News

Australia: Queensland dominates best-performing utility-scale solar PV assets in April 2025

News

Do solar farms boost biodiversity?

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Presentation at Intersolar Europe 2025.
“Across the day, you get a smoother curve, and over the year, you gain more certainty as to what you’re producing,” explained Beatriz Guillén Sánchez-Hidalgo of Lightsource bp. Image: Solar Media.

The rapidly changing nature of the world’s energy mix has necessitated similarly rapid changes in the solar power purchase agreement (PPA) space, to the extent that new mechanisms will be required to minimise risk and maximise investment in the long-term.

This was a key conclusion drawn from an opening discussion on the first day of this year’s Intersolar Europe conference, held today in Munich, Germany. A group of industry experts discussed the challenges and opportunities arising in the solar PPA sector, with all four speakers suggesting that more diversified portfolios will become a key component of the global renewable energy sector.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“It’s hybrid deals,” explained Itamar Orlandi, director for commercial strategy at Swiss consultancy Pexapark, who noted that offtakers signed deals for projects with a combination of technologies – such as solar and wind – with a total capacity of 2.7GW in 2024.

“Corporate offtakers now say: ‘We still want green power, we can still buy your solar, but you have to mix it with wind, or we’re onboarding too much risk’,” he continued, suggesting that concerns about the risk of investing in a single renewable power technology is dissuading investment. “We’re seeing the independent power producers (IPPs) shift in parallel, desperately chasing anything that’s wind or hydropower to dilute the solar pipelines they want to bring to market.”

Orlandi also suggested that the perceived risk of single-technology investments has already had an impact on the industry, attributing the significant decline in the percentage of offtakers that are utilities to this perception. Pexpark figures show that, between 2023 and 2024, there was a 59% drop in utilities signing PPAs, while corporate offtakers were responsible for 83% of PPAs signed in 2024, up from just 34% in 2019.

“Part of the reason the utilities have been less prevalent in the market is that they saw this coming two or three years ago, saying: ‘We maxed out on solar risk’,” he said. “Increasingly, I think the corporates are starting to see this picture [and that] even though they can get €20 less on solar it doesn’t mean it’s a good price.”

“Compared to [a vanilla PPA], you’re contracting with a project that has multiple technologies and it shows a different kind of shape [which] helps to smooth the output of the project,” agreed Beatriz Guillén Sánchez-Hidalgo, head of power markets for Southern Europe at Lightsource bp. “Across the day, you get a smoother curve, and over the year, you gain more certainty as to what you’re producing.”

Storage as a means to mitigate risk

The speakers also pointed to the growing presence of storage in the renewable power industry as a means to further reduce risk, an idea that has been raised repeatedly at industry events in the past year. Going into more details, speakers pointed to a number of clear examples of storage helping to mitigate perceived risk, in Europe in particular.

“The interesting bit here is Germany, where you have the price curve first loping downwards, then sloping up again,” said Orlandi, pointing to a graph photographed below. “There’s an expectation that in Germany, from around 2028 onwards, there’ll be enough storage to start smoothing out PPA prices.”

Presentation at Intersolar Europe 2025.
Itamar Orlandi discussed Pexapark’s forecast for the German power price, shown in red, in the coming years. Image: Solar Media.

“This is a complex conversation in comparison to the plain vanilla conversation,” said Sánchez-Hidalgo, comparing single-technology PPAs with multi-technology deals or solar-plus-storage agreements, and suggesting that projects of larger nameplate capacity, which require greater financial investment, would benefit from a mixture of technologies to minimise perceived risk. “You get a larger interest from buyers because they’re interested in consuming that shape.”

Sánchez-Hidalgo added that the presence of storage can help minimise the impacts of grid curtailment, making a project a more attractive investment proposition as more of the electricity generated is used in some manner.

“For export capacity, you’re going to have some curtailment. Depending on the design of the project, you’ll have different curtailment, and based on the market, you may find other uses for curtailment.”

‘A very different world’

However, this increasingly complicated investment landscape certainly presents challenges, most notably that, increasingly, there are few precedents for the sorts of deals being struck, at a time when the electricity generation capacity of, and volume of capital needed for, are both growing.

“We’re in a very different world from the world where the merchant PPA market started to emerge about ten years ago,” said Orlandi. “We think we’re entering a world now where the value of renewables is set by the value of renewables and BESS themselves, not just [based on] the gas price, and we’re seeing new mechanisms emerge already.

“We’re seeing an uptick in shorter-term trading, so it’s a much richer environment for these markets,” he said of the changes in the offtake space. “This old world is starting to change – we’re not just base and peak load power and you can fix a long-term PPA simply – and there’s lots of opportunity: who can squeeze the most value out of this world.”

These new ways of working also create new types of risk, such as “renewable development risk”, according to Mauricio Garrido, PPA origination director for the EU, EDP Renewables.

“Development of renewables takes a long time – even more for a wind project – and some development risks are out of developers’ control, and we sometimes cannot do anything to speed it up. If all the risk is put on the developer, it may reduce the appetite for closing a renewable PPA; closing a renewable PPA is different from closing a supply agreement.

“This involves an effort from all parties.”

These more complex challenges will, naturally, require more complex solutions; Jan Knievel, head of origination at Sunnic lighthouse said that: “The more parties get involved … it can become tremendously complex.” However, there was some optimism that despite this uncertainty, solutions would emerge in the future.

“It’s important that people are segregating the risks and taking them separately,” said Knievel. “For example, I’d like to have some companies, as a trader, just doing the shaping for my renewable energy, for pay-as-forecast to baseload, for a premium. I’m reaching out into the market to try to get offers for that, because no-one is, standalone, trying to price this.”

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
Co-location, edp renewables, europe, events, finance, hybrid projects, intersolar 2025, lightsource bp, pexapark, power purchase agreement, ppa, storage, sunnic lighthouse

Read Next

Presentation at Intersolar Europe 2025.

Floating PV needs policy and incentives to realise considerable potential

May 6, 2025
Building floating PV (FPV) projects on just 10% of the world’s water reservoirs could almost single-handedly meet global electricity demand.
GettyImages-598156726_750_413

Global solar installations set for slow 2025 as Europe falters and US hits ‘inflexion point’

May 6, 2025
The global solar market will continue to slow in 2025 after 2024 saw the total capacity growth rate decrease by over 50%, according to a report from SolarPower Europe (SPE).
Prices of n-type modules in Europe increased in April - sun.store

Tight supply sends European module prices upwards in April, says sun.store

May 6, 2025
Continued supply strain has sent module prices on an upward trend in Europe during the month of April, according to the latest pv.index report from solar trading platform sun.store.
Prescinto makes the case for artificial intelligenceenabled monitoring of solar assts. Pictured here is the Andasol 150MW power plant in Andalusia, Spain. Image: Wikicommons, Kallerna.

Solar’s ascendancy: how crystalline silicon will dominate global energy by 2050

May 6, 2025
While other technologies exist, c-Si solar PV technology is the leading candidate for large-scale energy production, writes Radovan Kopecek.
An agriPV project.
Premium

Do solar farms boost biodiversity?

May 6, 2025
The biodiversity benefits of a solar farm can help garner support. Tom Kenning looks at the scientific understanding of PV’s ecological impact.
A bird on a solar panel.
Premium

The solar backlash and how developers are responding

May 5, 2025
Tom Kenning investigates the scale of local opposition to solar projects and the measures developers are employing to win back support.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sunraycer, Meta sign 310MW solar PV EAPA in Texas

News

Cypress Creek Renewables closes US$150 million financing for 104MW Washington solar project

News

Tight supply sends European module prices upwards in April, says sun.store

News

Solar’s ascendancy: how crystalline silicon will dominate global energy by 2050

News

The solar backlash and how developers are responding

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Western Australia’s Mid West ‘well-placed’ for green hydrogen production and export

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.