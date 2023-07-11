PV Price Watch: TCL Zhonghuan slashes silicon wafer prices to as low as US$0.4/piece

Chinese solar PV components manufacturer TCL Zhonghuan significantly adjusted its prices for monocrystalline silicon wafers on 9 July 2023, following the silicon wafer price reduction from PV conglomerate LONGi.
The prices for p-type 150μm 218.2mm, 210mm, and 182mm wafers are RMB4.07 (US$0.56), RMB3.77, and RMB2.85, which represents a decrease of 29.58%, 29.53%, and 25% respectively compared to 1 June prices of RMB5.78, RMB5.35, and RMB3.80.
According to the prices released by the Silicon Industry Branch on 6 July, n-type mono silicon wafer – 182 mm / 130μm price were between RMB2.8-2.85 yuan/piece, with an average price of RMB2.82/piece, while prices for M10 mono silicon wafer – 182 mm / 150μm oscillated between RMB2.70-2.80/piece, and an average price of RMB2.75/piece, the same as the price recorded by InfoLink for the week beginning on 3 July (as shown on the chart below).
Whereas, G12 mono silicon wafer – 210 mm / 150μm price was between RMB3.72-3.75/piece, and an average price of RMB3.73/piece.
Overall wafer prices have had a downward trend since the Chinese Labor Day holiday when 210mm wafers had an average high of RMB8.2 between March and April before dropping to the current average lows of RMB3.8 recorded by EnergyTrend in the week of 5 July.
Recently (on 30 June), LONGi Green Energy updated the prices for its p-type 182mm (M10) mono silicon wafers on its official website.
According to the announcement, the price of “p-type M10 150μm” mono silicon wafer decreased from RMB4.36 to RMB2.93/piece, a nearly 33% decrease of RMB1.43/piece. This year’s peak price was reached in March when LONGi had a price of RMB6.5 which has since decreased once every month (see chart below) to the current low of RMB2.93 announced on 30 June 2023.
Compared to the peak price of RMB7.54/piece in July 2022, LONGi’s mono silicon wafer prices have already dropped by over 60%.