PV Tech Power 39 out now: European PV in focus, why modules are getting weaker and the need for more accurate forecasting

We also investigate the emerging phenomenon of PV modules becoming weaker as they get bigger. Over the past years, large-format modules have become a favoured choice for developers looking for greater bang for their buck. However, the corollary to the increased power offered by large-format modules is a reduction in mechanical strength. Colin Sillerud of CFV Labs reports on his extensive testing of large modules and considers how the industry should respond to the fact they’re becoming weaker.

Other highlights include:

Grid-forming inverters

Aaron Philipp Gerdemann of inverter specialist SMA looks at the technologies helping maintain grid stability as renewables penetration increases.

Rethinking solar availability in yield forecasting

Hannah Rasmussen of kWh Analytics discusses why the industry should consider alternatives to the 99% availability metric underpinning most solar forecasting, which is leading to over-optimistic estimates.

A new methodology for estimating bifacial albedo

Enertis Applus+ and the University of the Basque Country report on a new methodology developed for improving the accuracy of albedo estimation, a key parameter for predicting the performance of bifacial PV modules.

PV Tech Premium subscribers receive every copy of PV Tech Power as part of their subscription as soon as each issue is published, as well as exclusive content on PV Tech, weekly briefing emails and a host of other benefits.

Find out more about PV Tech Premium, including how to subscribe.