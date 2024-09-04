PV Tech Power 40 out now: reforming the US grid, protecting solar projects from cyberattacks and optimising bifacial tracking

The Q3 2024 edition of our downstream solar PV journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download. Volume 40 focuses on the US grid, and what can be done to reform an ageing grid burdened by a weight of connection requests.
The latest figures suggest that around 3TW of electricity generation capacity was awaiting connection to US grid systems as of the end of 2023, and solar is a key contributor to this backlog, with around one 1TW of solar capacity awaiting grid connections. Perhaps most concerningly, in just the two years leading up to 2023, the capacity waiting for grid connection nearly trebled, and with states across the country keen to invest in renewable power in general, and solar in particular, there is no indication that demand for new grid connections will abate any time soon.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
In response, we consider a range of options to upgrade and reform the US grid. These include learning from the successes of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), where grid connection times are up to a year lower than in other parts of the US; and assessing the proposed reforms of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which seek to, among other changes, improve inter-state electricity transmission facilities across the country.
Other highlights include:
- Protecting PV infrastructure from cyberattacks
William Noto of cybersecurity firm Claroty looks at the main areas of vulnerability for global PV infrastructure, and how the industry can best prepare itself against the growing threat of cybercrime.
- Optimising bifacial PV tracking systems
Research and development experts Joshua Stein, Giosuè Maugeri, Silvana Ovaitt and Thore Müller explore some of the technical and financial factors influencing the optimal performance of tracked bifacial PV systems.
- Mitigating risk in tax credit transactions
Alfred Johnson and Katie Bays of sustainable finance technology firm Crux look at some of the risk mitigation and due diligence best practices that can reduce the complexity and cost of tax credit transaction.
PV Tech Premium subscribers receive every copy of PV Tech Power as part of their subscription as soon as each issue is published, as well as exclusive content on PV Tech, weekly briefing emails and a host of other benefits.
Find out more about PV Tech Premium, including how to subscribe.