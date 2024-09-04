PV Tech Power 40 out now: reforming the US grid, protecting solar projects from cyberattacks and optimising bifacial tracking

In response, we consider a range of options to upgrade and reform the US grid. These include learning from the successes of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), where grid connection times are up to a year lower than in other parts of the US; and assessing the proposed reforms of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which seek to, among other changes, improve inter-state electricity transmission facilities across the country.

Other highlights include:

Protecting PV infrastructure from cyberattacks

William Noto of cybersecurity firm Claroty looks at the main areas of vulnerability for global PV infrastructure, and how the industry can best prepare itself against the growing threat of cybercrime.

Optimising bifacial PV tracking systems

Research and development experts Joshua Stein, Giosuè Maugeri, Silvana Ovaitt and Thore Müller explore some of the technical and financial factors influencing the optimal performance of tracked bifacial PV systems.

Mitigating risk in tax credit transactions

Alfred Johnson and Katie Bays of sustainable finance technology firm Crux look at some of the risk mitigation and due diligence best practices that can reduce the complexity and cost of tax credit transaction.

