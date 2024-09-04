Subscribe To Premium
PV Tech Power 40 out now: reforming the US grid, protecting solar projects from cyberattacks and optimising bifacial tracking

By PV Tech
US ROUND-UP: Arevon, Doral secure project financing in Indiana; 220MW AES project comes online

Taking floating offshore solar from proven concept to commercial reality

US residential solar installer Lumio files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Trina Solar signs 1.2GW TOPCon module supply agreement for Indonesia-Singapore PV export project

JA Solar supplies 1.1GW of DeepBlue 4.0 Pro solar modules for Tibet animal husbandry project

Jakson Group to build 2.5GW Indian TOPCon cell factory

Toyo Solar to build 2GW US module manufacturing plant, announces strong financial results

UK awards record 3.3GW solar PV in latest CfD AR6

Rooftop solar PV volumes in Australia slide by 7% month-on-month

Inside the need for interconnection reforms for the US energy transition.
Inside the need for interconnection reforms for the US energy transition. Image: PV Tech

The Q3 2024 edition of our downstream solar PV journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download. Volume 40 focuses on the US grid, and what can be done to reform an ageing grid burdened by a weight of connection requests.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

In response, we consider a range of options to upgrade and reform the US grid. These include learning from the successes of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), where grid connection times are up to a year lower than in other parts of the US; and assessing the proposed reforms of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which seek to, among other changes, improve inter-state electricity transmission facilities across the country.

Other highlights include:

Other highlights include:

  • Protecting PV infrastructure from cyberattacks

William Noto of cybersecurity firm Claroty looks at the main areas of vulnerability for global PV infrastructure, and how the industry can best prepare itself against the growing threat of cybercrime.

  • Optimising bifacial PV tracking systems

Research and development experts Joshua Stein, Giosuè Maugeri, Silvana Ovaitt and Thore Müller explore some of the technical and financial factors influencing the optimal performance of tracked bifacial PV systems.

  • Mitigating risk in tax credit transactions

Alfred Johnson and Katie Bays of sustainable finance technology firm Crux look at some of the risk mitigation and due diligence best practices that can reduce the complexity and cost of tax credit transaction.

