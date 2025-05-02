PV Tech Power 42 out now: winning back local support, module underperformance and predicting inverter reliability

The Q2 2025 edition of our downstream solar PV journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download.
The cover story for Volume 42 focuses on local opposition to solar PV and how developers engage with the community to build their projects worldwide, with examples from the US and the UK. Community engagement, implementing biodiversity, and building a solar PV plant in a former mining area are some of the examples explored in the cover story as to how developers have worked to respond to concerns from local communities.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Other highlights in this edition include:
- 25 years to go: shifting the focus from solar growth towards successful operations
Underperformance in PV power plants is on the rise. Avery Black, Leo Kim and Don Nista of Raptor Maps reveal why.
- Inverters and power modules are key players in energy management – but testing methods need improvement
Fraunhofer IMWS reports on research aiming to develop a more precise methodology for predicting inverter reliability and lifetime.
- Virtual power plants: a modern solution to a data-driven problem
Virtual power plants are emerging as a critical means of meeting the growing power demands from data centres in the US and beyond.
- Maximising BESS profitability through forecasting and real-time optimisation
Intensifying competition and unpredictable market conditions in the BESS sector increase the need for robust forecasting and optimisation strategies, writes Lennard Wilkening.
PV Tech Premium subscribers receive every copy of PV Tech Power as part of their subscription as soon as each issue is published, as well as exclusive content on PV Tech, weekly briefing emails and a host of other benefits.
Find out more about PV Tech Premium, including how to subscribe.