Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

PV Tech Power 42 out now: winning back local support, module underperformance and predicting inverter reliability

By PV Tech
Power Plants, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Americas, Africa & Middle East, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

PV Tech Power 42 out now: winning back local support, module underperformance and predicting inverter reliability

News

Maxeon’s revenue halves from 2023 to 2024 as CBP maintains module detention

News

AEMO: commissioning for renewables and energy storage in Australia’s NEM increases 366% YoY

News

Australia: Queensland government unveils rigorous approval process for solar PV

News

Alliant Energy commissions 200MW Iowa solar plant

News

FTC Solar posts 57.6% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in Q1 25

News

Arevon begins construction at 430MW solar PV project in Missouri

News

Canadian Solar’s manufacturing arm sees Q1 profits fall, considers ‘relocation’ due to tariffs 

News

ESMC calls for restriction of remote access to PV inverters from China

News

Solar generation in Australia’s NEM up 13% year-on-year in April

Features, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

The Q2 2025 edition of our downstream solar PV journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download.

The cover story for Volume 42 focuses on local opposition to solar PV and how developers engage with the community to build their projects worldwide, with examples from the US and the UK. Community engagement, implementing biodiversity, and building a solar PV plant in a former mining area are some of the examples explored in the cover story as to how developers have worked to respond to concerns from local communities.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Other highlights in this edition include:

  • 25 years to go: shifting the focus from solar growth towards successful operations

Underperformance in PV power plants is on the rise. Avery Black, Leo Kim and Don Nista of Raptor Maps reveal why.

  • Inverters and power modules are key players in energy management – but testing methods need improvement

Fraunhofer IMWS reports on research aiming to develop a more precise methodology for predicting inverter reliability and lifetime.

  • Virtual power plants: a modern solution to a data-driven problem

Virtual power plants are emerging as a critical means of meeting the growing power demands from data centres in the US and beyond.

  • Maximising BESS profitability through forecasting and real-time optimisation

Intensifying competition and unpredictable market conditions in the BESS sector increase the need for robust forecasting and optimisation strategies, writes Lennard Wilkening.

PV Tech Premium subscribers receive every copy of PV Tech Power as part of their subscription as soon as each issue is published, as well as exclusive content on PV Tech, weekly briefing emails and a host of other benefits.

Find out more about PV Tech Premium, including how to subscribe.

biodiversity, brownfield, community engagement, inverters, pv tech power 42, virtual power plant, vpp

Read Next

Brian Nelson headshot.
Premium

Breaking the 2,000V PV system threshold

March 12, 2025
PV Talk: “It then has gone to 1,500V and we’re on the precipice of another change," ABB's Brian Nelson tells PV Tech Premium.
Lightsource bp's Peacock solar project.

Raptor Maps: Global solar loses up to US$10 billion to asset underperformance in 2024

March 4, 2025
Asset underperformance cost the global solar sector a record US$10 billion in lost revenue in 2024, according to Raptor Maps.
Image: SunRun

Sunrun increases storage attachment rate to 62% in Q4 2024

February 28, 2025
As storage capacity installation grew in double digits during Q4 2024, added solar PV grew by 6% year-on-year to 242MW in Q4 2024.
A 3.3MW community solar project in Vermont built by Encore in a brownfield site. Image: Encore Renewable Energy.

The Nature Conservancy to develop 17 solar PV and storage projects on former Appalachian coal mines

February 12, 2025
The projects will be developed by Sun Tribe Development and ENGIE across the US states of Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Solar panels in a field somewhere in Europe

European module prices continue to decline in December, says sun.store in latest pv.index report

January 6, 2025
PV module prices dropped in Europe in December 2024, while the European PV sector remains optimistic about the industry’s long-term growth.
Chart showing monthly prices of solar panels in Europe

pv.index: ‘slight uptick’ in European module prices expected for December, says sun.store

December 4, 2024
As solar panel prices continue their downward trend in November, module prices are expected to face a ‘slight uptick’ in December, according to the latest pv.index report.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar revises 2025 guidance down due to tariff impact

News

Alliant Energy commissions 200MW Iowa solar plant

News

Canadian Solar’s manufacturing arm sees Q1 profits fall, considers ‘relocation’ due to tariffs 

News

AEMO: commissioning for renewables and energy storage in Australia’s NEM increases 366% YoY

News

ESMC calls for restriction of remote access to PV inverters from China

News

Acciona Energía completes construction of 308MW solar PV plant in Queensland, Australia

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.