PV Tech Power 42 out now: winning back local support, module underperformance and predicting inverter reliability

Other highlights in this edition include:

25 years to go: shifting the focus from solar growth towards successful operations

Underperformance in PV power plants is on the rise. Avery Black, Leo Kim and Don Nista of Raptor Maps reveal why.

Inverters and power modules are key players in energy management – but testing methods need improvement

Fraunhofer IMWS reports on research aiming to develop a more precise methodology for predicting inverter reliability and lifetime.

Virtual power plants: a modern solution to a data-driven problem

Virtual power plants are emerging as a critical means of meeting the growing power demands from data centres in the US and beyond.

Maximising BESS profitability through forecasting and real-time optimisation

Intensifying competition and unpredictable market conditions in the BESS sector increase the need for robust forecasting and optimisation strategies, writes Lennard Wilkening.

