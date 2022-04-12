PV Tech Power special Intersolar Europe 2022 preview edition now available

PV Tech has once again partnered with Intersolar Europe to publish a special edition of PV Tech Power ahead of next month’s exhibition and conference.

Intersolar Europe is to be held at its traditional home of Messe München from 10 – 13 May 2022, with more than 50,000 exhibitors, delegates and attendees expected to visit Europe’s largest gathering of solar professionals.

PV Tech and Intersolar Europe have partnered to produce and publish a special edition of PV Tech Power, assembling some of the best of PV Tech Power’s Europe-focused content of the last year with a comprehensive preview of Intersolar Europe 2022, exploring the key themes to be discussed on the show floor while looking ahead at the conference agenda.

The PV Tech Power x Intersolar Europe 2022 special edition can be downloaded entirely for free here.