PV Tech Power special Intersolar Europe 2022 preview edition now available

Strong growth in Asia’s non-hydropower renewable sector will help meet rising power demands but coal still major player

PV, biodiversity and ESG: how solar investors and developers are rethinking the future of natural capital

10GW green hydrogen project in Australia moves forward as Osaka Gas joins venture

NGK Insulators invests in Kyoto University solar perovskite spin-off

India set to miss 2022 100GW solar target after poor rooftop performance, 2030 target in long-term jeopardy

South Africa opens sixth bidding window of REIPPPP

Balancing the speed of interconnection and the reliability of the power system

COVID lockdowns in China exacerbating solar and energy storage shipping crisis

TZS unveils US$323m polysilicon, R&D expansion plan

PV Tech has once again partnered with Intersolar Europe to publish a special edition of PV Tech Power ahead of next month’s exhibition and conference.

Intersolar Europe is to be held at its traditional home of Messe München from 10 – 13 May 2022, with more than 50,000 exhibitors, delegates and attendees expected to visit Europe’s largest gathering of solar professionals.

PV Tech and Intersolar Europe have partnered to produce and publish a special edition of PV Tech Power, assembling some of the best of PV Tech Power’s Europe-focused content of the last year with a comprehensive preview of Intersolar Europe 2022, exploring the key themes to be discussed on the show floor while looking ahead at the conference agenda.

The PV Tech Power x Intersolar Europe 2022 special edition can be downloaded entirely for free here.

Intersolar Europe

11 May 2022
Intersolar Europe is the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry. It takes place as part of The smarter E Europe – the continent’s largest platform for the energy industry. It focuses on photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar power plants, grid infrastructure, and solutions for the integration of renewable energies. Under the motto “Connecting solar business,” manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and project planners and developers from around the world meet in Munich every year to discuss the latest developments and trends, explore innovations firsthand and meet potential new customers. Intersolar Europe will take place from May 11–13, 2022, at Messe München. It is held in parallel to three more energy exhibitions as part of the innovation hub for new energy solutions. At the accompanying Intersolar Europe Conference, renowned experts shed light on hot topics in the international solar industry. After three decades of working towards a sustainable energy supply for the future, Intersolar, the world’s leading exhibition series for the solar industry, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Having started off as the local Solar ’91 exhibition, Intersolar has evolved to become the most important solar industry platform in the world. The exhibition brings together pioneers and drivers of innovation within the solar industry, since 2018 under the umbrella of The smarter E Europe innovative platform. Intersolar Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim, and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).

Intersolar South America

23 August 2022
Intersolar South America, South America’s largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry, takes place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil, on August 23–25, 2022, and has a focus on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production and solar thermal technologies. At the accompanying Intersolar South America Conference, renowned experts shed light on hot topics in the solar industry. In 2021 – despite the Covid-19 pandemic – Intersolar South America welcomed more than 28,000 visitors and over 1,000 conference attendees over 3 days. 200+ providers showcased their products. Combining local and international expertise, Intersolar South America brings together the PV and solar thermal sector to discuss the current status and strategic trends for Latin American PV markets, as well as technology innovations and new business opportunities. Overall, distributed generation is still driving momentum in the Brazilian market.

Intersolar Mexico

6 September 2022
Intersolar Mexico sits at the cross-section of photovoltaics, solar heating & cooling technologies, and energy storage. The event serves as the industry’s go-to source for invaluable technology trends and premier B2B contacts in the promising Mexican solar market. From September 6–8, 2022 Intersolar Mexico together with the co-located The GREEN Expo® and Aquatech Mexico will take place in Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City.
PV, biodiversity and ESG: how solar investors and developers are rethinking the future of natural capital

April 12, 2022
ESG obligations are helping to drive the implementation of biodiversity at solar farm sites, but questions remain over what happens to sites at the end of their operational lifespan, Alice Grundy writes.

India set to miss 2022 100GW solar target after poor rooftop performance, 2030 target in long-term jeopardy

April 12, 2022
India is set to fall well short of its 2022 solar target of 100GW of installed solar capacity due to the slow uptake of rooftop solar, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research.

South Africa opens sixth bidding window of REIPPPP

April 11, 2022
The sixth bidding round of South Africa’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) has opened for interested parties.
Balancing the speed of interconnection and the reliability of the power system

April 11, 2022
Ryan D. Quint, senior manager at North American Electric Reliability Corporation take a look at the key considerations – and difficult balance – of managing grid connection from a transmission operators point of view.

UK to relax planning laws as new energy strategy sets out hope of five-fold increase in PV capacity by 2035

April 7, 2022
The UK government has committed to a major ramp-up of solar capacity in the country as part of a new energy strategy.

Australia added 1.2GW of large-scale solar in 2021 but renewables investment slows, report finds

April 6, 2022
Large-scale solar deployment in Australia jumped 38% year-on-year in 2021 as its three largest PV plants were commissioned, but financial commitments for new renewables projects in the country fell, according to a new report.

Nearly all US solar companies expecting ‘severe or devastating impact’ of anti-circumvention investigation

COVID lockdowns in China exacerbating solar and energy storage shipping crisis

Solargis maps reveal ‘significant deviations’ in average irradiance levels in key PV markets

Madrid airport to proceed with 142MWp solar PV plant

German government raises country’s solar target, aims for 215GW installed by 2030

South Africa opens sixth bidding window of REIPPPP

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

April 14, 2022
10am CEST / 4pm SGT

PV CellTech

April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes
