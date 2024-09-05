Q Energy secures €50 million financing for 74MW floating PV plant in France

Renewables developer Q Energy has secured €50.4 million (US$56 million) in financial debt for a 74.3MW floating solar PV (FPV) project in France.
Located in the northeastern department of Haute-Marne, the construction of the “Les Illots Blandin” is already underway with an estimated pre-commissioning planned for the first quarter of 2025.
The plant will cover 127 hectares of former gravel pits and over 134,000 PV modules mounted on floats. FPV solutions provider Ciel & Terre will provide the floating structure.
Once operational, the project will be the largest of its kind in Europe, according to the renewables developer.
The €50.5 million financial close was arranged by French banking firms Crédit Agricole Transitions & Energies and Bpifrance.
“We are very grateful for the great trust and commitment of our financing partners in this project. Together, we are taking one of the most innovative technologies for clean power generation to a new level and giving a further boost to renewable energies in France”, said Ludovic Ferrer, Commercial Director of Q ENERGY France.
Q Energy is a subsidiary of Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group. The company has a development portfolio exceeding 15GW of renewables across seven European countries.