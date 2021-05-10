Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

ReneSola signs JV agreement with Eiffel Investment Group

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

ReneSola signs JV agreement with Eiffel Investment Group

News

N-type technology cycle to dominate PV industry spending from 2024

Editors' Blog, Features

SunPower backs policy tailwinds, new focus to drive install growth after Q1 dip

News

German developer wpd taps into Greek renewables market with 345MW solar pipeline

News

Atlas Renewable Energy secures loan for 359MWp solar plant in Brazil

News

Ørsted completes first utility-scale solar-plus-storage system in US

News

BayWa r.e. profits from ‘brisk demand’ for solar modules in Europe

News

Sunrun raises 2021 guidance after Q1 installs break seasonal records

News

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: LS Power buys nationwide portfolio, EDF Renewables wins New York solar contracts, Dominion Energy’s Virginia projects approved

News

Spain’s Opdenergy postpones IPO amid ‘challenging market conditions’

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: ReneSola

Solar developer ReneSola Power has established a joint venture with asset management firm Eiffel Investment Group to finance its current European project pipeline.

The portfolio includes projects in Poland, Spain, and France with a potential power generation capacity of 340MW, but the company will seek to fund up to 700MW of new solar projects over the next three years. The JV will be used to bring those developments to a ready-to-build stage.

ReneSola, which returned to net profit in its full-year results despite struggling with declining revenues throughout 2020, will have a 51% stake in the JV, while Eiffel Investment will hold the remaining 49%. The two companies announced their plan to form a new entity in January, which will see the asset manager make capital contributions to the JV as qualifying projects are constructed. ReneSola will then lead the project identification and development process.

Pierre-Antoine Machelon, managing director at Eiffel Investment, said the joint venture will result in “a strong value creation and help meet the ambitious decarbonation goals of our continent.”

It is not the only JV ReneSola has sought to strengthen its presence in Europe. It previously formed a partnership with subsidy-free solar platform Novergy last October to develop an existing 100MW solar project pipeline in the UK.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
eiffel investment group, european solar, france solar, joint venture, novergy, poland solar, renesola, spain solar

Read Next

Equinor enters Polish solar market with 1.6GW pipeline purchase

May 6, 2021
Norwegian energy company Equinor has secured a 1.6GW solar project pipeline in Poland by acquiring local renewables developer Wento.

Solarcentury retires brand as it fully joins Statkraft

May 3, 2021
Solar developer Solarcentury’s brand name has been retired following the company’s acquisition by Norwegian state-owned utility Statkraft.

Agrisolar could help mitigate ‘bottleneck’ in solar deployment

April 23, 2021
Solar PV systems could become a “very interesting compliment” to France’s agricultural sector as developers seek to add capacity and land is in higher demand, according to the chief executive of renewable trade body Syndicat des énergies renouvelables (SER).

Iberdrola partners with ceramic tile maker Porcelanosa on green hydrogen initiative

April 23, 2021
Spanish energy group Iberdrola is hoping to launch a solar-plus-hydrogen power project to decarbonise ceramic tile maker Porcelanosa’s production process.

Pattern Energy, Talen create JV to develop 1.4GW of solar and wind

April 15, 2021
Renewables firm Pattern Energy has formed a joint venture (JV) with independent power producer Talen Energy that will develop 1.4GW of utility-scale solar and wind projects in the US over the next five years.

Iberdrola creates JV with insurance firm to invest in 1GW of Spanish renewables

April 8, 2021
Iberdrola has formed a strategic alliance with insurance company Mapfre that will initially invest in 230MW of clean energy projects in Spain, including 130MW of solar PV.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SunPower backs policy tailwinds, new focus to drive install growth after Q1 dip

News

Solar glass provider profits topped US$1.25 billion in 2020, but sudden price falls loom

Editors' Blog, Features

German developer wpd taps into Greek renewables market with 345MW solar pipeline

News

EC gives ‘much-awaited signal to re-ignite’ European solar manufacturing

News

BayWa r.e. profits from ‘brisk demand’ for solar modules in Europe

News

Tesla solar growth continues but ‘significant mistakes’ in roof assessments holding back Solar Roof progress

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021