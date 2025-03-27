Subscribe To Premium
HDRE and ZEN Energy JV to build 795MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Australia

By George Heynes
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

JinkoSolar ships 99.6GW of modules in 2024, endures operational losses

Co-location: a strategic opportunity for renewable developers

Tunisian state utility signs 298MW solar PPA with Qair

Australia’s Northern Territory to scrap ‘reckless’ 50% renewables by 2030 target

IRENA: Solar accounts for three-quarters of all renewable energy capacity additions in 2024

‘Massive’ PV underperformance is a data problem, says industry panel

IEA: Transparent data on grid capacity ‘critical’ to identify bottlenecks

Canadian Solar reports stable Q4 revenues, falling year-on-year profits

Overcoming the ‘active constraint’ of grid capacity in the digital age

The site of the Zen Energy Solar River project in Australia.
The site of the 210MW Solar River project, the first collaboration between HDRE and Zen Energy. Image: Zen Energy.

Taiwan’s HD Renewable Energy (HDRE) and Australian renewable energy developer ZEN Energy have secured a 795MW greenfield solar PV and energy storage portfolio spanning four projects in Australia.

Secured through the two companies’ joint venture (JV), ZEBRE, which was announced at the end of last year, the portfolio consists of an estimated total development volume of 695MW of energy storage and 100MW of solar PV.

The projects are spread across Australia’s east coast, including New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.

In a statement made public on 8 November, the two organisations mutually agreed to pursue energy storage and green hydrogen projects in Australia, Taiwan, and potentially Japan. Under the terms of the partnership, HDRE said it would subscribe for 9.7% of shares in ZEN Energy for AU$43 million (US$27.7 million).

When it first announced the JV, ZEBRE had already secured its first project, the 210MW Solar River solar-plus-storage site in South Australia.

Read the full version of this story on Energy-Storage.News.

