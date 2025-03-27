HDRE and ZEN Energy JV to build 795MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Australia

Taiwan’s HD Renewable Energy (HDRE) and Australian renewable energy developer ZEN Energy have secured a 795MW greenfield solar PV and energy storage portfolio spanning four projects in Australia.
Secured through the two companies’ joint venture (JV), ZEBRE, which was announced at the end of last year, the portfolio consists of an estimated total development volume of 695MW of energy storage and 100MW of solar PV.
The projects are spread across Australia’s east coast, including New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.
In a statement made public on 8 November, the two organisations mutually agreed to pursue energy storage and green hydrogen projects in Australia, Taiwan, and potentially Japan. Under the terms of the partnership, HDRE said it would subscribe for 9.7% of shares in ZEN Energy for AU$43 million (US$27.7 million).
When it first announced the JV, ZEBRE had already secured its first project, the 210MW Solar River solar-plus-storage site in South Australia.