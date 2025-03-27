HDRE and ZEN Energy JV to build 795MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Australia

The projects are spread across Australia’s east coast, including New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.

In a statement made public on 8 November, the two organisations mutually agreed to pursue energy storage and green hydrogen projects in Australia, Taiwan, and potentially Japan. Under the terms of the partnership, HDRE said it would subscribe for 9.7% of shares in ZEN Energy for AU$43 million (US$27.7 million).

When it first announced the JV, ZEBRE had already secured its first project, the 210MW Solar River solar-plus-storage site in South Australia.

