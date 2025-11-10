Subscribe To Premium
ReNew gets US$331 million boost from ADB for 2.8GW solar-wind-BESS hybrid renewable plant

By Shreeyashi Ojha
November 10, 2025
Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

EDF, SPIC and Aramco Power reach financial close on 1.4 GW of projects

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political ‘limbo’ – SEIA

ReNew gets US$331 million boost from ADB for 2.8GW solar-wind-BESS hybrid renewable plant

Western Australia’s Pilbara to become solar tech testbed with AU$45 million ARENA funding

EnergyCo shortlists three consortia for New England REZ network operator tender in New South Wales, Australia

Australia approves Samsung C&T’s 300MW solar-plus-storage project in 19 days

What Sungrow’s Hong Kong IPO suggests about Chinese inverter producer strategies

JA Solar, L&T ink 1.2GW PV module supply deal in Uzbekistan

Saatvik Green Energy secures solar PV module orders worth INR2.99 billion 

According to the firm, the funding is part of a US$477 million financial package. Image: ReNew via LinkedIn.

Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has secured US$331 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a hybrid solar plant in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. 

According to the firm, the funding is part of a US$477 million financial package. This includes up to US$291 million in local currency financing from ADB’s ordinary capital resources and US$40 million from the ADB-administered Leading Asia’s Private Infrastructure Fund 2 (LEAP 2). The remaining US$146 million will be mobilised through other lenders arranged by ADB.

The project combines 837MWp of wind and solar with a 415MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), delivering 300MW of peak power and stable baseload supply. 

Bhargav Dasgupta, vice-president for market solutions, ADB said, “This is the first round-the-clock peak renewable energy project to be financed by ADB. The integration of BESS with wind-solar hybrid systems ensures firm and reliable clean power, improves grid stability, and supports India’s transition to a sustainable energy future.” 

The plant was announced in April 2025, with ReNew committing US$2.5 billion to develop a 2.8GW hybrid renewable energy complex in Andhra Pradesh. The project aligns with Make in India, featuring domestically manufactured solar panels, advanced trackers, and waterless robotic cleaning systems. 

Gurugram-based ReNew operates a clean energy portfolio of 18.2GW plus 1.1GW of BESS. The company also runs 6.4GW of solar module and 2.5GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity, with plans to expand cell capacity by an additional 4GW.  

