ReNew gets US$331 million boost from ADB for 2.8GW solar-wind-BESS hybrid renewable plant

The project combines 837MWp of wind and solar with a 415MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), delivering 300MW of peak power and stable baseload supply.

Bhargav Dasgupta, vice-president for market solutions, ADB said, “This is the first round-the-clock peak renewable energy project to be financed by ADB. The integration of BESS with wind-solar hybrid systems ensures firm and reliable clean power, improves grid stability, and supports India’s transition to a sustainable energy future.”

The plant was announced in April 2025, with ReNew committing US$2.5 billion to develop a 2.8GW hybrid renewable energy complex in Andhra Pradesh. The project aligns with Make in India, featuring domestically manufactured solar panels, advanced trackers, and waterless robotic cleaning systems.

Gurugram-based ReNew operates a clean energy portfolio of 18.2GW plus 1.1GW of BESS. The company also runs 6.4GW of solar module and 2.5GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity, with plans to expand cell capacity by an additional 4GW.