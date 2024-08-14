Subscribe To Premium
Rooftop solar PV rebate scheme sees 2GW installed in Victoria, Australia

By George Heynes
The last 12 months have been the most successful for the initiative. Image: Victoria government.

The government of the Australian state of Victoria has said that its Solar Homes programme has helped deliver 2GW of solar PV power since its inauguration.

Projects delivered by the programme account for 13% of the total renewable energy capacity in the state, and its solar panels have generated a cumulative 6.5GWh of power. Around 330,000 solar PV modules, hot water and solar battery systems have been installed via the rebate scheme.

A government statement confirmed that the last 12 months have been Solar Homes’ biggest, with 7,873 approved applications in July. This includes 4,435 rooftop solar PV approvals and 3,125 solar hot water approvals.

Jacinta Allan, the premier of Victoria, emphasised the cost savings being provided via this scheme, stating that the government is “helping save hundreds of thousands of families millions of dollars every year”.

The Solar Home programme is an ambitious ten-year, US$880 million (A$1.3 billion) scheme aiming to expand residential solar capacity in the state dramatically. The project seeks for residential solar to account for one-eighth of the state’s renewable energy power mix, which will account for 40% of the state’s total energy supply by next year.

Eligible households can access an US$926 (A$1,400) rebate to install solar panels, an additional interest-free loan of the same value, and a further rebate of up to US$664 (A$1,000) to replace their hot water system, reducing upfront installation costs by US$2,523 (A$3,800).

Melbourne’s western suburbs tap into rebate scheme for solar PV

According to the government, Melbourne’s western suburbs have overwhelmingly embraced the initiative, with 44% of homes in Tarneit, Truganina, Werribee and Hoppers Crossing installing solar PV modules.

Elsewhere in Victoria, the cities of Mildura and Shepparton have the highest solar uptake, closely followed by Wodonga, Wangaratta and Wallan.

Sarah Connolly, a Labor MP and state member for Laverton, said: “Melbourne’s west is proud to top the state in rooftop solar PV installations, powering our state’s renewables revolution.”

It is worth noting that the Victoria government has been allocating funds to bolster rooftop solar PV uptake. In July 2024, it revealed that it allocated around US$2.7 million (A$4 million) in funding to seven projects supporting not only solar PV, but heat pump installations.

Supplied under its  Residential Electrification Grants programme, seven providers—AusNet Electricity Services, Henley Arch, Next Generation Electrical, Global Energy Solutions, Solahart Industries, Solargain PV and UPowr—received the funding to help build clean energy infrastructure on Victorian homes and pass on the savings generated to homeowners in the form of rebates.

