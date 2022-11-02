Subscribe
Group Licence
News

rPlus Energies breaks ground on 200MW Utah solar project

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

rPlus Energies breaks ground on 200MW Utah solar project

News

Equinor acquires Danish solar developer BeGreen, comes with 6GW PV pipeline

News

US and UAE sign global clean energy partnership to bring US$100 billion of investment

News

Middle income US households accounted for a third of rooftop solar installs in 2021

News

PV Price Watch: TCL Zhonghuan drops wafer prices for the first time this year, industry expected to follow

News

SB Energy and Google pen 942MW PPA for four Texas solar projects

News

LONGi launches new Hi-MO 6 HPBC module for distributed generation market

News

EIB commits €30 billion to REPowerEU clean energy scheme to secure EU’s renewables future

News

Econergy signs EPC deals for 172MW of Romanian solar

News

What the future holds for solar PV in Chile

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Construction has begun on the 200MW Appaloosa Solar 1 project in Iron County, Utah. image: rPlus Energies.

rPlus Energies, the Salt Lake City-based renewables developer, has broken ground on the 200MW Appaloosa Solar 1 project in Iron County, Utah.

The project is the latest addition to the nearly 1GW of utility-scale solar farms installed in Utah to date, and sits adjacent to the Three Peaks solar project which rPlus energy’s leadership team also developed in 2016 as one of the first large-scale solar projects in Utah.

Appaloosa Solar 1 recently received funding from Greenbacker Capital Management, a renewables and clean energy investment company. It was the latest in a series of collaborations with rPlus Energies that saw the 80MWac Graphite solar project – developed by rPlus and funded by Greenbacker – in Carbon County, Utah, completed in June 2022.

“Building durable partnerships is critical to building the future of energy, and we at Greenbacker are incredibly pleased to continue our partnership with rPlus,” said Ben Tillar, VP of investments at Greenbacker.

Sundt Construction, the same company that built the Graphite solar project, is handling engineering, procurement and construction for Appaloosa Solar 1. The project has two long-term power purchase agreements in place with PacifiCorp on behalf of Meta. These contracts were developed under Rocky Mountain Power’s schedule 34 green tariff. Rocky Mountain Power is Utah, Wyoming and Idaho branch of PacifiCorp.

“We are proud to be back in Iron County with a third project, the largest to date,” said rPlus Energies president and CEO, Luigi Resta. “Iron County has been a fantastic, supportive community and we are happy to continue our approach to build in Utah, by Utah and for Utah with this project.”

Last month, rPlus secured another PPA with PacifiCorp for a 400MWac solar PV project in Emery County, Utah. The project included a 200MW battery energy storage system and is the largest planned solar-plus-storage facility in Utah, according to rPlus Energies.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.
ground breaking, lssusa, pv power plants, rplus energies, solar pv, us, utah

Read Next

US and UAE sign global clean energy partnership to bring US$100 billion of investment

November 2, 2022
The US and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a significant new clean energy framework in Abu Dhabi, the White House has announced.

SB Energy and Google pen 942MW PPA for four Texas solar projects

November 2, 2022
California-based renewables operator SB Energy has sealed a 942MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Google for power produced in four of its Texas-based solar projects. The power will be used to fuel a data centre in Midlothian, Texas.

Econergy signs EPC deals for 172MW of Romanian solar

November 1, 2022
Renewables developer Econergy Renewable Energy has finalised the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreements for 172MW worth of solar PV projects in Romania.

Meyer Burger board agrees capital raise to fund manufacturing buildout to 3GW

November 1, 2022
Meyer Burger has approved a capital raise to fund a buildout of the company’s manufacturing capacity for solar cells and modules to approximately 3GW.

ACWA Power to build 110MWac of floating PV projects in Indonesia

November 1, 2022
Saudi Arabian renewables developer ACWA Power will enter the Indonesian market with two floating solar PV projects after being chosen by PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), Indonesia’s only state-owned electricity utility.

Longer solar module lifetimes could cut raw material demand – NREL

November 1, 2022
Longer PV module lifetimes could lower new material demand by reducing the need for additional solar deployment in the US, according to new research from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EIB commits €30 billion to REPowerEU clean energy scheme to secure EU’s renewables future

News

The world installed 174GW of solar in 2021 and is on track to deploy 260GW by end of 2022 – IEA

News

First Solar records US$68 million loss in Q3 as it calls 2022 ‘foundational’ year

News

JinkoSolar doubles shipments, aims to reach 70GW of module manufacturing capacity by year-end

News

China’s PV industry to take action on price controls and monopolies as country deploys 50GW+ of solar in 2022

Long Reads, News

AMPYR Solar Europe acquires SolarEnergyWorks, expanding European development pipeline to 6GW

News

Upcoming Events

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Upcoming Webinars
November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

Upcoming Webinars
November 9, 2022
Free Webinar

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany
© Solar Media Limited 2022