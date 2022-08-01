Subscribe
rPlus Energies brings online its first solar project in Utah

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Borrego completes solar-plus-storage development arm sale to investors ECP

News

India to add 20GW of solar PV in FY2023

News

CenterPoint Energy seeks approval of 130MW Indiana solar plant

News

Ampt files lawsuit against SolarEdge alleging patent infringement on power systems technology

News

First Solar signs 2.4GW module supply agreement with existing partner Intersect Power

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon price finally levels off as top four silicon manufacturers post massive profit rises

News

Perovskite cells’ reverse bias potential threatens technology’s commercial viability, say researchers

News

Mytilineos’ profits soar to US$168m in H2 2022 as renewable sales double

News

First Solar will consider US manufacturing buildout if climate bill passes

News
The 104MWdc solar plant owned by Greenbacker and developed by rPlus Energies, has entered commercial operation in Carbon County, Utah. Image: Greenbacker

US renewables developer rPlus Energies has completed work on its first operating solar plant that has entered into commercial operation in Carbon County, Utah.

Dubbed Graphite Solar, the 104MW project has started providing energy to tech company Meta’s (formerly Facebook) nearby data centre in Eagle Mountain.

US utility PacifiCorp has signed a long-term power purchase agreement for the solar plant on behalf of Meta.

Investment company Greenbacker Renewable Energy acquired the Graphite Solar project in December 2020, with construction involving the installation of 1.5 miles of transmission lines and more than 257,000 solar panels.

Furthermore, Graphite Solar is the largest operational renewable project in the company’s portfolio, surpassing its previous 61MWdc solar plant in Nevada, according to Charles Wheeler, CEO at Greenbacker.

