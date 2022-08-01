rPlus Energies brings online its first solar project in Utah

The 104MWdc solar plant owned by Greenbacker and developed by rPlus Energies, has entered commercial operation in Carbon County, Utah. Image: Greenbacker

US renewables developer rPlus Energies has completed work on its first operating solar plant that has entered into commercial operation in Carbon County, Utah.

Dubbed Graphite Solar, the 104MW project has started providing energy to tech company Meta’s (formerly Facebook) nearby data centre in Eagle Mountain.

US utility PacifiCorp has signed a long-term power purchase agreement for the solar plant on behalf of Meta.

Investment company Greenbacker Renewable Energy acquired the Graphite Solar project in December 2020, with construction involving the installation of 1.5 miles of transmission lines and more than 257,000 solar panels.

Furthermore, Graphite Solar is the largest operational renewable project in the company’s portfolio, surpassing its previous 61MWdc solar plant in Nevada, according to Charles Wheeler, CEO at Greenbacker.