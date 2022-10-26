Subscribe
rPlus Energies nets 400MW/200MW solar-plus-storage PPA in Utah

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Aerial view of the 104MWdc/80MWac solar plant owned by Greenbacker and developed by rPlus Energies, that recently entered commercial operation in Utah. Image: Greenbacker.

Renewables developer rPlus Energies has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 400MWac solar PV project in Emery County, Utah.

Signed with US utility PacifiCorp, the PPA includes a 200MW battery energy storage system (BESS) and is currently the “largest” planned solar-plus-storage facility in Utah, according to rPlus Energies.

The project was submitted to PacifiCorp’s request for proposal (RFP) – where it sought 1.8GW of solar PV and 600MW of BESS to scale up its renewables energy capacity – and was later shortlisted and awarded through a competitive process.

Construction of the project is expected to start in early 2023 with Sundt Construction providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the solar-plus-storage project.

With the Green River project, the developer increases its solar foothold in Utah, where it recently achieved commercial operation of its first solar plant in the state with a capacity of 104MW and started construction of a 200MW solar PV project in Iron County earlier this year.

Both those projects also have long-term PPAs with PacifiCorp, bringing rPlus Energies’ total renewable generation capacity contracted to over 1.2GW.

