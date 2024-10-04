Subscribe To Premium
Runergy commissions 2GW Alabama module production plant

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Trina Solar files patent infringement with US ITC

New US cell capacity would be ‘pivotal moment’ in PV landscape – Finlay Colville

As US imposes new tariffs on Chinese solar cells, concerns over China’s WTO challenge to IRA downplayed

Australia: Origin withdraws from hydrogen race to focus on renewable energy and energy storage

EBRD invests €100 million into Green Genius, becomes minority shareholder

US ROUND-UP: Sabanci, Origis and Recurrent secure finance, National Grid Renewables and Microsoft sign PPA

Goldi Solar to expand module capacity to 14GW by FY26

United Solar secures US$156 million financing for polysilicon plant in Oman

Who are the winners and losers from the latest AD/CVD ruling?

Runergy employees with the first solar panel produced at the Alabama plant, US
The module assembly plant in Alabama is Runergy’s first PV production plant in the US. Image: Runergy.

Chinese solar PV manufacturer Runergy has started production of n-type modules at its plant in the US state of Alabama, which has an annual nameplate capacity of 2GW.

The plant is set to start supplying its first customers this month and marks the commissioning of the company’s first US manufacturing plant, as it looks to establish a local supply chain in the region.

Jet Li, general manager of Runergy Alabama, said: “This factory not only brings new jobs and opportunities to the area but also represents our commitment to advancing renewable energy and supporting America’s clean energy goals. We couldn’t be prouder of our team’s hard work.”

The start of commercial operations at the plant comes only a few weeks after the commissioning of a 364MW solar PV plant in New Mexico from independent power producer (IPP) Enlight Renewable Energy, which used Runergy’s solar panels.

Last month, during the RE+ event in Anaheim, California, Runergy showcased its latest n-type modules, including the DH108N8B. The double-glass module features an all-black design with light weight and a maximum output power of 440W.

Outside of the US, the company has manufacturing plants in China, Thailand and Vietnam, covering the entire value chain, from polysilicon to modules. Runergy currently has a silicon-grade production capacity of 55,000 tons, polysilicon capacity of 130,000 tons, ingot pulling capacity of 7GW and wafer slicing capacity of 10GW. Most of the annual nameplate capacity comes from solar cells with 63GW, while its module production capacity is at 13GW.

As the company continues to expand its manufacturing capacity in the US, earlier this year fellow Chinese solar manufacturer Tongwei announced plans to sign a ‘Capital Increase Intention Agreement’ with Runergy to acquire a controlling interest in the latter.

As part of the deal, the Jiangsu Yueda Group plans to increase its investment in Runergy by RMB1 billion (US$142 million).

After completing due diligence, as well as an audit and evaluation of Runergy, Tongwei will add to its investment in Runergy with its own or self-raised funds, and acquire the equity of Runergy obtained by Yueda Group in cash, so as to obtain a total equity in Runergy of no less than 51%.

Once the operation completed, Runergy would become a subsidiary of Tongwei, with the transaction expected to be up to RMB5 billion.

alabama, module manufacturing, module production, n-type module, runergy, us

