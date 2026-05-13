RWE expands Illinois footprint with 273MW solar project

German energy company RWE has commissioned its 273.6MW Emily Solar project in Illinois, taking the developer’s operating renewable energy portfolio in the state to 1GW.
The Emily Solar project, located across Clark and Cumberland counties, marks the latest addition to RWE’s Illinois portfolio, which now comprises two solar plants and three wind projects.
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RWE has operated in Illinois for 15 years and has continued expanding its renewables footprint as utilities and corporate buyers increase demand for new generation capacity in the US Midwest. The company said the Emily Solar commissioning strengthens grid reliability while delivering “abundant, affordable energy” to consumers.
Hanson Wood, chief development officer, RWE Americas, “As electricity demand continues to grow across Illinois, reaching 1GW of operating capacity in this state is an important milestone for RWE and for the communities we serve. Emily Solar shows how energy projects can deliver safe abundant, reliable power while creating jobs and providing tangible local benefits for Clark and Cumberland Counties.”
RWE Americas, the US arm of RWE, operates a diversified portfolio of around 13GW of generation assets across 27 states, spanning solar, wind and battery storage technologies.
Last year, RWE Clean Energy commissioned the 200MW Stoneridge Solar PV project in Texas, alongside a co-located 100MW/200MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), marking a key expansion of its US renewables portfolio. The project, located in Milam County, was completed by RWE’s US arm following construction works that concluded on site yesterday, according to the company.