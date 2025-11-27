RWE commissions 200MW, 100MW/200MWh solar-plus-storage project in Texas

The commissioning brings the company’s operational renewable energy capacity in the state to above 4.8GW and the company’s Texas portfolio now accounts for close to half of its 11GW of energy generation capacity in operation in the US. According to Krebber, the company has a pipeline of 4GW of renewable energy generation capacity currently under construction in the US.

“We are helping Texas and the nation secure their energy future with scalable, homegrown energy while also delivering meaningful benefits to communities across America’s heartland,” said RWE Clean Energy CEO Andrew Flanagan.

The US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) reported recently that the state had 12.8GW of solar capacity in operation as of the second quarter of the year, the second-most in the US. The trade body expects Texas to add a further 37.6GW of capacity in the next five years, the most in the country.

However, SEIA also noted earlier this year that federal policy uncertainty in the US could disrupt Texas’ growth in the solar and battery storage sectors in particular, with over 44GW of solar and storage projects at risk between now and 2030, accounting for nearly 40% of the projects at risk in the US.