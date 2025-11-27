RWE commissions 200MW, 100MW/200MWh solar-plus-storage project in Texas

RWE Clean Energy has commissioned the 200MW Stoneridge Solar PV project in Texas, which is co-located with a 100MW/200MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).
The company is the US arm of German firm RWE, and completed work at the project in Milam County yesterday. This is in line with a timeline proposed by RWE CEO Markus Krebber, who visited the site earlier this year, and announce that construction at the Stoneridge Solar project would be completed by the end of 2025.
The commissioning brings the company’s operational renewable energy capacity in the state to above 4.8GW and the company’s Texas portfolio now accounts for close to half of its 11GW of energy generation capacity in operation in the US. According to Krebber, the company has a pipeline of 4GW of renewable energy generation capacity currently under construction in the US.
“We are helping Texas and the nation secure their energy future with scalable, homegrown energy while also delivering meaningful benefits to communities across America’s heartland,” said RWE Clean Energy CEO Andrew Flanagan.
The US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) reported recently that the state had 12.8GW of solar capacity in operation as of the second quarter of the year, the second-most in the US. The trade body expects Texas to add a further 37.6GW of capacity in the next five years, the most in the country.
However, SEIA also noted earlier this year that federal policy uncertainty in the US could disrupt Texas’ growth in the solar and battery storage sectors in particular, with over 44GW of solar and storage projects at risk between now and 2030, accounting for nearly 40% of the projects at risk in the US.