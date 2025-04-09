Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

RWE, PPC Renewables to build 567MW of PV in Greece

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

RWE, PPC Renewables to build 567MW of PV in Greece

News

Atlantica, Greening to build 1GW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

News

Excelsior closes US$1 billion US renewables equity fund

News

Inox Solar secures land to build 4.8GW solar cell and module assembly plant in India

News

Schletter Group to launch new rooftop PV design tool

News

Europe’s renewable energy procurement market shows record growth amidst new challenges

News

‘We want it to feel like magic’: Sunnova on saving time with AI rooftop solar designs

Features, Interviews

Fraunhofer ISE develops lightweight agriPV modules to mount on crops

News

Maryland passes act standardising ‘onerous’ solar zoning laws

News

Ember: Global solar generation exceeds 2,000TWh in 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
€175 million (US$193 million) for the projects came from the EU’s NextGenerationEU scheme. Image: RWE.

German energy company RWE and Greek clean power developer PPC Renewables will build 567MWp of solar PV capacity in northern Greece.

Through their joint venture (JV) company Meton Energy, the two firms will invest €418 million (US$461 million) into two solar PV projects in the region of Central Macedonia, which are expected to begin construction in “Spring 2025”. Operations at the sites are expected to begin in 2027.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The EU’s NextGenerationEU scheme, via its Recovery and Resilience Facility, provided €175 million (US$193 million) for the projects. The remainder is being raised through €169 million in commercial debt financing, RWE said.

Meton Energy has signed a ten-year bilateral power purchase agreement (PPA) with its parent companies for power produced at the sites.

Katja Wünschel, CEO of RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, said the latest investment decision demonstrated the company’s “strong commitment to the Greek market with now roughly 1.5GW of solar capacity in deployment.”

RWE and PC Renewables have already collaborated on a 940MWp solar PV portfolio in Western Macedonia, 315MWp of which is constructed, with a further 625MWp expected online by the end of 2025. The portfolio is entirely located within the boundaries of the former Amynteo lignite mine.

Costas Papamantellos, CEO of RWE Renewables Hellas and CEO of Meton Energy, said: “We are delivering our solar projects at an impressive pace. The first cluster of the Amynteo portfolio is already energised, construction works for Amynteo Clusters II and III are at an advanced stage, and we are looking forward to connecting all projects to the grid this year.”

A number of major solar developments have taken off in Greece recently. Last year construction began on a 560MW PV project from UK-based developer Lightsource bp and in January German developer ib vogt sold a 780MWp Greek solar and energy storage portfolio to Greece’s Faria Renewables.  

More broadly, the Emirati state-owned renewables developer Masdar finalised its majority acquisition of Greek renewable power firm Terna Energy last November. The deal valued the company at €3.2 billion.

Last July, PV Tech featured a blog from the Hellenic Association of PV Companies (HELAPCO) – Greece’s solar PV trade association – which said that energy storage was the key technology to unlock Greece’s renewable energy potential and overcome the challenges to its grid infrastructure.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
europe, finance, greece, ppc renewables, pv power plants, rwe

Read Next

Solar panels owned by Excelsior Energy Capital.

Excelsior closes US$1 billion US renewables equity fund

April 9, 2025
US energy investment firm Excelsior Energy Capital has raised US$1 billion under its latest equity investment vehicle, Excelsior Renewable Energy Investment Fund II.
The Schletter Creator tool.

Schletter Group to launch new rooftop PV design tool

April 9, 2025
The Schletter Group will launch a new plant design tool for use in the rooftop sector this month, dubbed Schletter Creator.
The 2024 Renewable Energy Revenues Summit.

Europe’s renewable energy procurement market shows record growth amidst new challenges

April 8, 2025
Industry leaders from across Europe will gather at the Renewable Procurement & Revenues Summit 2025 this May.
Nordic Solar plans to expand its operating capacity to 2GWp by the end of 2025. Credit: Nordic Solar

Nordic Solar secures funds for second 80MW Lithuania PV project

April 8, 2025
Danish solar PV developer Nordic Solar has secured project financing for an 80MWp solar PV installation in Lithuania.
Image: Climate Impact Corporation.

JinkoSolar supplying TOPCon modules for 10GW green hydrogen project in the Northern Territory, Australia

April 8, 2025
JinkoSolar is set to supply its TOPCon solar PV technology for a 10GW green hydrogen production site in the Northern Territory, Australia.
The project will incorporate 91.7MWh of battery energy storage. Image: Green Gold Energy.

Green Gold Energy submits 108MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

April 8, 2025
A 108MW solar-plus-storage project being pursued by Green Gold Energy in South Australia has been submitted to Australia's EPBC Act.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Europe’s renewable energy procurement market shows record growth amidst new challenges

News

Trump tariffs to have limited effect on US solar imports from Asia – report

News

Sunnova issued non-compliance letter from NYSE over low stock price

News

US tariffs hit Chinese solar stocks hard, triggering multiple daily limit-downs

News

JinkoSolar supplying TOPCon modules for 10GW green hydrogen project in the Northern Territory, Australia

News

CBP denies Maxeon’s protests against detention of modules, Maxeon to ‘establish alternative’ supply chains

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.