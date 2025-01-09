Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Ib vogt sells 780MW Greek solar, storage portfolio to Faria Renewables

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Ib vogt sells 780MW Greek solar, storage portfolio to Faria Renewables

News

Two Trinasolar factories in China certified by SSI in industry first

News

RES secures O&M contract at 400MW solar PV plant in Chile

News

India installs record 24.5GW solar PV capacity in 2024

News

LS Power acquires Algonquin Power’s renewable energy business

News

Germany expected to have added 16.2GW of new solar capacity in 2024

News

185MW solar-plus-storage site to supply Las Vegas Strip following US$340 million financing

News

Borosil on the impacts of India’s solar glass antidumping duties

Features, Interviews

Silfab Solar, Pivot Energy sign 350MW module supply agreement

News

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDF, EDP, FMPA and Origis finalise projects

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt

German renewable energy developer ib vogt has sold its Greek solar PV and energy storage portfolio to Greece’s Faria Renewables, an independent power producer (IPP).

The portfolio comprises 780MWp of solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) assets at “various stages of development.” One 45MW solar PV project is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in the second half of this year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Ib vogt said the project under construction comprises three distinct sites in the municipality of Almyros and has received funding from a “leading Greek bank”.

Anton Milner, CEO of ib vogt said the sale “allows us to strengthen focus on our European core markets and international expansion in the coming years.”

In Europe, the company has been particularly active in Spain over the last year. In February it closed €350 million in financing for a 418MW PV portfolio in the country led by financing company Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale – (NORD/LB). This was followed by a major PPA with US technology company Apple for a 134MW Spanish solar project.

Internationally, August saw the company sign a 50MW PPA for a solar PV project in Bangladesh with the Bangladesh Power Development Board.

The Greek renewable energy market has attracted wider attention, too. Masdar – the Emirati state-owned renewable energy developer – completed its majority stake acquisition of Greek renewable power firm Terna Energy in November, valuing the company at around €3.2 billion (US$3.37 billion).

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
energy storage, europe, faria renewables, greece, ib vogt, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Trinasolar's Yancheng Dafeng manufacturing facility. Image: Trinasolar

Two Trinasolar factories in China certified by SSI in industry first

January 9, 2025
Trinasolar has become the first company to achieve certification under the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) ESG Standard.
A solar project in the US.

LS Power acquires Algonquin Power’s renewable energy business

January 9, 2025
With the close of this deal, LS Power takes ownership of 44 solar PV and wind projects across North America.
Rooftop solar panels in Germany.

Germany expected to have added 16.2GW of new solar capacity in 2024

January 9, 2025
The German Federal Network Agency's provisional figures for 2024 include the addition of 16.2GW of new solar capacity.
Image: Estuary Power.

185MW solar-plus-storage site to supply Las Vegas Strip following US$340 million financing

January 9, 2025
Energy generation and storage developer Estuary Power has closed a US$340 million financing package for a 185MW solar-plus-storage project being constructed in Lincoln County, Nevada, US.
SolarEdge-appoints-Shuki-Nir-as-new-CEO-effective-immediately

SolarEdge cuts 400 jobs amid ongoing restructuring efforts

January 8, 2025
Share prices for inverter manufacturer SolarEdge have risen since the start of the week following news the company is cutting 400 jobs, its fourth layoff in the past year.
Sembcorp solar project.

SECI awards 2GW solar-plus-storage in Indian reverse auction

January 8, 2025
Indian state-owned firm SECI has awarded 2GW of solar-plus-storage that will connect to the Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) in India.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Silfab Solar, Pivot Energy sign 350MW module supply agreement

News

Western Australia awards AU$16 million to clean energy projects

News

185MW solar-plus-storage site to supply Las Vegas Strip following US$340 million financing

News

SolarEdge cuts 400 jobs amid ongoing restructuring efforts

News

Trina Solar sets 25.44% fully passivated HJT solar module efficiency record

News

Enstall completes Schletter acquisition

News

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.