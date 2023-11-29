RWE to invest €55 billion to expand renewable portfolio by 65GW to 2030

“Our extensive pipeline, broadly diversified across all technologies and markets, allows us to choose those investments with the most attractive risk-return profile,” said RWE CEO Dr Markus Krebber at an event in London to mark the company’s capital markets day.

“We apply strict investment criteria when deciding which projects we actually realise. Across all regions and technologies, our average internal rate of return for new projects is 8%.”

New renewable power generation will account for 75% of the company’s investment, with the remaining funds going towards battery technology, flexible generation and hydrogen projects. The company has already invested in the storage sector, commissioning a 31.5MWp solar project, with co-located battery storage, in Germany earlier this year.

Indeed, solar power is expected to feature prominently in the company’s future, with RWE aiming to expand its installed solar capacity from 3.9GW today to 16GW by the end of the decade. This is a significantly greater increase in capacity than in the onshore and offshore wind sectors, and will see the company’s solar capacity exceed that of any other renewable power source, with onshore and offshore wind expected to account for 14GW and 10GW of capacity, respectively, by the end of the decade.

In August, RWE began construction at another solar-plus-storage plant, at the Hambach lignite mine in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The company has announced plans to phase out all of its coal production by 2030, and replacing coal projects directly with renewable facilities will be an important step in further decarbonising the company’s energy mix.