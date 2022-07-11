Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Satellite data reveals extent of solar project delays in Texas

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Satellite data reveals extent of solar project delays in Texas

News

BP partners with thyssenkrupp to provide solar, green hydrogen for steel production

News

Pexapark secures US$8m in second round Series B financing

News

GoodWe’s HT1500V inverter series solves challenges posed by modern day utility-scale solar development

Product Reviews

Indian solar importers blocked from defering BCD payments

News

Daqo forecasts more than quadrupling of H1 profit amidst poly pricing surge

News

Huawei, Sungrow maintain PV inverter market leadership as GoodWe climbs ranks

News

Mitsubishi completes acquisition of renewables trading firm ElectroRoute

News

Scatec signs PPA and starts construction for 531MW solar park in Brazil

News

Juwi merges with wind developer Windwärts Energie

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Texas remains among the top three markets for US solar deployment, as indicated by the Impact Solar Farm (pictured) which Lightsource bp completed last year. Image: Lightsource bp.

One-third of utility-scale solar projects slated to complete in Texas this year are either on hold or yet to start, new analysis has claimed.

Climate tech analyst Kayrros has assessed data and imagery from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellite and compared this with project data from the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to determine the progress made by solar arrays expected to connect to the Texas grid in H1 2022.

While ERCOT lists 9.8GW of solar PV spread across 46 individual projects as being scheduled to complete this year. From this pool of projects, around 19 were scheduled to complete in the first six months of the year.

Kayrros forecasts that only nine of those projects – around 1.4GW – have completed so far and of the 37 remaining projects slated for completion this year, nine projects – equivalent to 3GW of capacity – are delayed by at least six months.

In total, Kayrros suggests that a total of 33% of capacity slated for connection by ERCOT this year – around 3.2GW – has either yet to start construction or stopped after construction had started, leading Kayrros to determine the capacity to be at risk.

“There are vast implications for solar farm completion where asset managers, traders, and other market participants lack key information,” Mark Taylor, VP of energy transition at Kayrros, said.

“Challenges at every step of the value chain create the possibility of delay or cancellation for projects across the country, with huge implications for electricity and natural gas prices and of course for the revenues and valuation of market players,”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
AD/CVD, kayrros, project delays, texas, us solar, utility-scale solar

Read Next

GoodWe’s HT1500V inverter series solves challenges posed by modern day utility-scale solar development

July 11, 2022
GoodWe’s HT1500V series of utility-scale solar inverters comes with a range of features designed specifically to solve many issues faced by today’s project designers and developers.

2.2GW of solar successful in UK’s latest renewables auction

July 7, 2022
More than 2GW of solar has won contracts in the UK’s latest renewables auction clearing at a strike price of £53.40/MWh (US$64.19/MWh).

SSE-backed Renewco acquires 2GW US solar, energy storage pipeline

July 7, 2022
Scotland-based renewables developer Renewco Power has acquired a 2GW pipeline of US-based solar and energy storage assets from Beaufort Rosemary.

Birch Creek Development increases credit facility to US$250m to pursue 5GW US PV pipeline

July 6, 2022
US PV developer Birch Creek Development has increased its existing credit facility with debt financing provider Fundamental Renewables to US$250 million to pursue its 5GW solar pipeline in the US and support its module procurement strategy.

Onward Energy to acquire 1.2GW portfolio of US solar assets

July 6, 2022
IPP Onward Energy has entered into a bidding agreement to acquire 1,171MW of operating solar assets from Global Atlantic Financial Group.

Actis takes stake in Latin American renewables generator Omega Energia

July 6, 2022
Infrastructure investor Actis has acquired a stake in Latin American renewables asset owner Omega Energia as it looks to develop a pipeline of assets in the region.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

News

Mitsubishi completes acquisition of renewables trading firm ElectroRoute

News

BP partners with thyssenkrupp to provide solar, green hydrogen for steel production

News

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

News

‘Double world record’ for perovskite tandem solar cells claimed by EPFL, CSEM

News

Scatec signs PPA and starts construction for 531MW solar park in Brazil

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London
© Solar Media Limited 2022