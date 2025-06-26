Adapture, Meta sign EAPAs for 360MW Texas solar portfolio

“By structuring long-term agreements that balance risk and value for both parties, we’re helping to scale meaningful projects while enabling our partners to meet their clean energy goals,” said Jesse Tippett, VP of origination at Adapture.

According to Adapture the power will be used to help meet growing demand for clean power driven “by the rapid growth of data centres and AI technology”. A report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global electricity demand from data centres to more than double by 2030, and tech giants have been leaders in the offtake space for years.

Figures from Pexapark show that Amazon was responsible for the two largest renewable energy offtake agreements by capacity in 2024, acquiring close to 1GW of capacity through just two deals, in Spain and Greece.

The news follows Adapture’s reaching of a number of project milestones, including the acquisition of a solar-plus-storage project in California and the securing of a US$321 million debt facility for a US portfolio.