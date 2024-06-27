Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Saudi Arabia’s SPPC signs PPAs for 5.5GW of solar projects

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Saudi Arabia’s SPPC signs PPAs for 5.5GW of solar projects

News

‘C&I key to rooftop solar development’: experts on Indonesia’s PV potential and obstacles

Features, Interviews

Enel Colombia 240MW solar PV plants reach commercial operation

News

Pope orders agrivoltaics project to power Vatican City

News

Saudi Arabia to identify renewable energy project sites via ‘unprecedented’ geographical survey

News

Doral Renewables bags US$400 million for US pipeline

News

Co-located renewables projects have ‘higher financial risk’ from fire incidents

News

Lodestone Energy to build 220MW agriPV project in New Zealand

News

Brookfield advances €6.1 billion acquisition of French IPP Neoen

News

Waaree to supply 412.5MWp of p-type modules for Juna project in India

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Saudi Arabia has set a new target of installing 130GW of renewable capacity by 2030. Image: Saudi Power Procurement Company.

The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with three companies for solar projects with a combined capacity of 5.5GW.

SPPC signed the PPAs with ACWA Power Company, the Water & Electricity Holding Company – a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – and Aramco Power. The projects include the Haden solar PV plant (2GW) and the Al-Muwaih Solar PV plant (2GW) in the Mecca Province, and the Al-Khushaybi PV project (1.5GW) in the Qassim Province.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

These projects are part of the National Renewable Energy Programme, supervised by the Ministry of Energy.

Additionally, energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud noted that Saudi Arabia will tender new renewables projects with a capacity of 20GW annually starting from 2024, aiming to reach between 100GW and 130GW of installed capacity by 2030, depending on electricity demand growth.

Since the start of the renewables programme to date, 21 projects have been awarded. Of the 21 projects, seven projects with a total capacity of 4.1GW are now connected to the grid, eight projects with a total capacity of 8.2GW are under construction and six projects with a total capacity of 7GW are in the financial close stage.

Aside from the PPA, Saudi Arabia recently launched a geographical survey project to identify suitable sites for renewables projects across the nation. The project will survey all regions of Saudi Arabia with a combined area of over 850,000 square kilometres, excluding populated and airspace-restricted areas and sand dunes.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
acwa power, Aramco Power, power purchase agreement, ppa, pv power plants, saudi arabia, saudi power procurement company, solar pv, SPPC, Water & Electricity Holding Company

Read Next

Image: Sembcorp via LinkedIn
Premium

‘C&I key to rooftop solar development’: experts on Indonesia’s PV potential and obstacles

June 27, 2024
Indonesia has the potential to install 3.3TW of solar capacity, according to the government, but several obstacles need to be tackled.
ashwin-vaswani-55k45BgfUF8-unsplash

Pope orders agrivoltaics project to power Vatican City

June 27, 2024
The Pope has ordered that a solar PV project be built in the Vatican City, with a capacity sufficient to power all of the mini-state’s electricity needs.
Solar panels in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia to identify renewable energy project sites via ‘unprecedented’ geographical survey

June 26, 2024
Saudi Arabia has launched a geographical survey project to identify suitable sites for renewables projects across the nation.
Summit Ridge Energy community project in Rockford, Illinois - Image: Summit Ridge Energy.

Doral Renewables bags US$400 million for US pipeline

June 26, 2024
US independent power producer (IPP) Doral Renewables has signed a deal for a US$400 million minority equity investment from Dutch pension fund APG.
BayWa-r.e.-Germany-co-located-BESS-spitalhofe-

Co-located renewables projects have ‘higher financial risk’ from fire incidents

June 26, 2024
"Asset owners may face costs not only for the damage to the affected asset, but also for any damage to the nearby asset if the fire spreads."
Image: Neoen

Brookfield advances €6.1 billion acquisition of French IPP Neoen

June 26, 2024
Canadian asset manager Brookfield has signed a share purchase agreement with French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Saudi Arabia to identify renewable energy project sites via ‘unprecedented’ geographical survey

News

NorSun to build 5GW ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Oklahoma

News

GreenRock Energy and Solarvest to build 1GW solar projects in Malaysia and Taiwan

News

Meyer Burger starts module production in Arizona, secures 600MW PV supply

News

‘It’s cheating when you copy other people’s technology’ – Maxeon CEO on technology patent lawsuits – Part 2

Features, Interviews

AEMO: 2024 ISP calls for AU$16 billion investment into grid for Australia to reach net zero

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024