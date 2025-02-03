Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Scatec revenue drops YoY and on quarterly basis in Q4 2024

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Africa & Middle East, Africa, Americas, Europe

Latest

Amazon, Iberdrola ink 476MW solar PV and wind PPAs in Spain and Portugal

News

288MW Lightsource bp Texas solar portfolio comes online

News

Indian budget offers boost to domestic PV manufacturing

News

Scatec revenue drops YoY and on quarterly basis in Q4 2024

News

EDF Renewables inaugurates 375MW/600MWh solar-plus-storage in California

News

Australia’s NEM ‘outdated and stalling investment’ in renewable energy, says Clean Energy Investor Group

News

Disco death spiral looms amid Pakistan’s ‘perfect storm’ of rooftop solar domination

Features, Interviews

New York Power Authority approves 3GW renewables plan

News

National Grid Renewables advances PV capacity in Ohio and Minnesota

News

JA Solar unveils DeepBlue 5.0 series of n-type solar modules

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Norwegian IPP also announced a contemplated issuance of a new expected NOK1 billion green bond. Image: Scatec

Norwegian independent power producer (IPP) Scatec has registered a consolidated revenue of NOK1.15 billion (US$100 million) for the last quarter of 2024, down from the same period a year prior.

During the same period a year ago, the company registered revenues of NOK1.62 billion. This drop is higher on a quarterly basis, with revenues more than halving from the record NOK2.97 billion registered in Q3 2024.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

For the full year, Scatec’s revenue reached NOK6.57 billion, up from the NOK4.72 billion registered in 2023. The Norwegian IPP ended the year with a year-on-year increase in net profit, from NOK1.12 billion in 2023 to NOK1.49 billion in 2024.

The Norwegian IPP also announced a contemplated issuance of a new expected NOK1 billion (US$88 million) green bond to extend its corporate maturity profile.

The proceeds will be used to repay a €114 million (US$117 million) green bond due in August 2025. This was unveiled the same day as the company released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024.

In terms of solar PV development, the company was awarded solar capacity in several countries during Q4 2024, including Romania’s Contract for Difference for a 190MW solar PV portfolio. In South Africa, the company was awarded a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 288MW solar PV project.

Scatec also started construction on several solar PV projects in Q4 2024. In Brazil, the company started construction on a 142MW PV plant; while in Botswana, an additional 60MW of solar PV is under construction, bringing the total capacity of the PV project to 120MW. In South Africa, the company began work on a 103MW energy storage project.

Overall, the Norwegian IPP’s renewables portfolio of projects under construction stood at 800MW at the end of 2024, while its backlog ended the year at 1.9GW. Among other projects under construction is a 120MW solar PV portfolio in Tunisia for which Scatec partnered with Aeolus, part of the Japanese trading company Toyota Tsusho Group.

Furthermore, Scatec had 4.2GW of renewables operational capacity at the end of the year bringing the company’s near-term portfolio to 6.9GW – including its backlog and under construction portfolio. Solar represents the majority of that near-term portfolio with 73%.

“2025 arrives with continued high levels of unpredictability in terms of the global geopolitical landscape. Despite these challenges, our core markets remain resilient, and we see continued attractive growth opportunities. Renewable energy is fundamentally the most competitive source of new electricity generation in our target markets, and the growth in electricity demand is a strong global trend,” said Scatec CEO, Terje Pilskog.

financial results, green bond, romania, scatec, tunisia

Read Next

The Beacon 5 solar project in California.

Nextracker posts revenue of US$679 million in latest results

January 29, 2025
Nextracker has published its 2024 financial results, which include revenue of US$679 million in the quarter ending 31 December 2024.
A NextEra Energy solar project.

NextEra reports 2.2GW of solar additions in 2024 financial results

January 28, 2025
NextEra Energy Resources subsidiary Florida Power and Light commissioned 2.2GW of new solar capacity in 2024.
Scatec-solar-image-Credit-Scatec

Scatec awarded Romania CfD for 190MW solar PV portfolio

January 21, 2025
Norwegian independent power producer (IPP) Scatec has signed a 15-year Contract for Difference (CfD) in Romania for a solar PV portfolio.
A Renalfa solar project.

Renalfa acquires 258MW Romanian solar project

January 6, 2025
Renalfa has acquired a 258MW solar project in Teleorman, Romania, which it expects to start commercial operation in 2027.
Voltalia's RA Solar project in Egypt.

Tunisia awards over 500MW of solar capacity in latest round of tenders

December 31, 2024
Tunisia has announced the winners of tenders for over 500MW of solar capacity, including Qair International and Voltalia.
A solar project from Sonnedix, which was awarded 35% of the total energy supply in the auction. Image: Sonnedix.

FINANCING ROUND-UP: Sonnedix, Origis, Scatec and AMPYR raise funds for projects

December 19, 2024
This week, a number of solar developers have raised funds for a number of projects, including Sonnedix in Europe and Origis in the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

New York Power Authority approves 3GW renewables plan

News

Australia’s NEM ‘outdated and stalling investment’ in renewable energy, says Clean Energy Investor Group

News

Disco death spiral looms amid Pakistan’s ‘perfect storm’ of rooftop solar domination

Features, Interviews

JA Solar unveils DeepBlue 5.0 series of n-type solar modules

News

What Trump’s executive orders mean for US solar PV

News

UNSW claims world-record efficiency for kesterite solar cell

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.