Romania launches second CfD seeking 1.5GW of solar PV

Despite the high interest in solar PV in the first round, the Romanian Ministry of Energy reduced the capacity sought for the second round from the 2GW initially announced last year to 1.47GW, compared with 2GW for wind.

Among the changes between the first and second CfD is the removal of the 25% cap on the maximum capacity awarded per applicant, which aims to improve cost efficiency and allow bidders to scale up their projects and have more “competitive strike prices”, according to the ministry. The rules do provide a marginal bid cap set at 120% in order to mitigate the risk of losing a marginal bid with a large capacity.

The maximum bidding price for solar PV has been set at €73/MWh (US$82.1/MWh). In the previous auction, the average price for solar PV reached €51/MWh.

Polish independent power producer (IPP) R.Power, as well as Norwegian IPP Scatec, were among the companies awarded solar PV capacity in the first CfD, with 85MW and 190MW, respectively.

The deadline to submit funding applications in the second CfD has been set for 11 July 2025, while winning bids will be notified on 14 August 2025.

More details regarding the second CfD can be accessed here (in Romanian).

Sebastian Burduja, Romania’s minister of energy, said: “We are eliminating the 25% cap per project, offering freedom of application without capacity limits, and the rules are clarified so as to reduce risks for investors and increase competition.

“It is a call that can fundamentally change the structure of the national energy mix. Our objective is clear: more renewable energy, better prices for consumers and consolidated energy independence, in parallel with all our efforts to increase storage capacity.”

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed a memorandum of understanding with Romania late last year to support the rollout of the CfDs. Total investment across both Romanian renewable energy auction rounds is estimated at €3 billion, coming from the EU’s Modernisation Fund.