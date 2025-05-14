Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Romania launches second CfD seeking 1.5GW of solar PV

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Inside the University of Queensland’s world-record ‘eco-friendly’ tin halide perovskite solar cell

Features, Interviews

Romania launches second CfD seeking 1.5GW of solar PV

News

Silfab Solar raises US$110 million through Section 45X tax credit sales

News

Halocell Energy, University of Queensland partner to advance record-breaking THP solar cells

News

Gstar Solar begins production at 1.5/1GW solar cell and module plant in the Philippines

News

Complex expertise, standardised processes and cybersecurity concerns: takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2025

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

‘This is not the time for disruption,’ says ACP on US legislation to terminate residential tax credits in 2025

News

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices rise just 1.3% in Q1 2025

News

Iberdrola Australia completes the ‘golden row’ of its largest solar PV power plant

News

Australia’s SunDrive partners with Chinese firms for ‘rapid-scale up’ of HJT solar cells

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The maximum bidding price for solar PV has been set at €73/MWh (US$82.1/MWh). Image: PJ Gal-Szabo via Unsplash.

The Romanian Ministry of Energy has launched its second Contracts for Difference (CfD) round, seeking 1.5GW of solar PV.

The previous round ended up more than three times oversubscribed with 1.6GW of bids made for PV capacity. Ultimately 432MW of capacity was awarded, despite allocating 500MW for solar PV. Solar PV attracted more bids in the first round compared with wind, which saw 1GW of capacity awarded and bids for a total of 1.2GW of capacity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Despite the high interest in solar PV in the first round, the Romanian Ministry of Energy reduced the capacity sought for the second round from the 2GW initially announced last year to 1.47GW, compared with 2GW for wind.

Among the changes between the first and second CfD is the removal of the 25% cap on the maximum capacity awarded per applicant, which aims to improve cost efficiency and allow bidders to scale up their projects and have more “competitive strike prices”, according to the ministry. The rules do provide a marginal bid cap set at 120% in order to mitigate the risk of losing a marginal bid with a large capacity.

The maximum bidding price for solar PV has been set at €73/MWh (US$82.1/MWh). In the previous auction, the average price for solar PV reached €51/MWh.

Polish independent power producer (IPP) R.Power, as well as Norwegian IPP Scatec, were among the companies awarded solar PV capacity in the first CfD, with 85MW and 190MW, respectively.

The deadline to submit funding applications in the second CfD has been set for 11 July 2025, while winning bids will be notified on 14 August 2025.

More details regarding the second CfD can be accessed here (in Romanian).

Sebastian Burduja, Romania’s minister of energy, said: “We are eliminating the 25% cap per project, offering freedom of application without capacity limits, and the rules are clarified so as to reduce risks for investors and increase competition.

“It is a call that can fundamentally change the structure of the national energy mix. Our objective is clear: more renewable energy, better prices for consumers and consolidated energy independence, in parallel with all our efforts to increase storage capacity.”

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed a memorandum of understanding with Romania late last year to support the rollout of the CfDs. Total investment across both Romanian renewable energy auction rounds is estimated at €3 billion, coming from the EU’s Modernisation Fund.

UPCOMING EVENT

UK Solar Summit 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
UK Solar Summit 2025 will look at the role solar currently plays in the energy mix, how this will change over the coming years and how this aligns with net-zero and other government targets. We will break down all these challenges and help build up solutions through discursive panels, motivational keynotes and case studies, with newly added interactive sessions to get you moving and meeting your peers, making the connections you need to boost your business.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

16 September 2025
Athens, Greece
The summit will address the most pressing challenges, opportunities, and trends in the solar power production industry, as well as exploring its complimentary technologies: Energy Storage and Green Hydrogen.
More Info
auctions and tenders, cfd, contract for difference, LSSSE, romania

Read Next

Rooftop solar panels in Germany.

Germany seeks 282MW of rooftop solar in latest tender

April 28, 2025
The German Federal Network Agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, has launched the country’s latest rooftop solar PV, seeking 282MW.
An agriPV project.

Italy launches second agriPV tender to allocate €320 million

April 2, 2025
Held by Italy’s energy management agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), the tender will allocate €323 million (US$349 million) to fund agriPV projects.
Rooftop solar installation.

Germany awards 315MW in latest rooftop solar tender

March 25, 2025
The German auction for solar installations on buildings and noise barriers once again ended up oversubscribed, this time by 1.2 times.
Axpo's rooftop solar project in France, the country's largest at the time of its commissioning.

France decreases 2035 solar PV target to 90GW

March 18, 2025
France has revised down its solar PV target by 2035 from 100GW to 90GW in its latest Multiannual Energy Programme (PPE3).
Rooftop solar installation.

France awards 220MW rooftop solar PV in undersubscribed tender

March 10, 2025
The ninth auction for rooftop solar PV awarded 54 projects with an average price of €98.2/MWh, a slight decrease from the previous tender.
Surge in India's Utility-scale Renewable Energy Tender Issuances

India tenders record 73GW utility-scale renewables as challenges arise

March 6, 2025
Despite last year seeing a record 73GW of renewable energy utility-scale tenders, it has also witnessed a rise in undersubscribed tenders

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Gstar Solar begins production at 1.5/1GW solar cell and module plant in the Philippines

News

Iberdrola Australia completes the ‘golden row’ of its largest solar PV power plant

News

‘This is not the time for disruption,’ says ACP on US legislation to terminate residential tax credits in 2025

News

Halocell Energy, University of Queensland partner to advance record-breaking THP solar cells

News

AfDB to finance 62MW solar PV plant in Togo, Zambia starts construction on 100MW project

News

TOPCon, HJT modules show up to 16% power loss in damp heat testing due to ‘hidden contaminants’

News

Upcoming Events

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.