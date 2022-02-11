Solar Media
News

Scatec to build 532MW solar project in Brazil, brings regional pipeline to 2GW+

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas

Latest

Scatec to build 532MW solar project in Brazil, brings regional pipeline to 2GW+

News

France to target at least 100GW of deployed solar by 2050, Macron says

News

US trade bodies slam ‘self-interested’ solar tariff investigation request

News

Indian hydropower company looking to deploy 10GW of solar over next 5 years in deal worth US$6.7bn

News

Tata Power plans to leverage expanded PLI scheme for PV manufacturing ramp-up

News

TotalEnergies acquiring SunPower’s C&I unit for US$250m

News

European energy crisis causing ‘fundamental changes’ to PPA market, longevity of 10-year contracts in question

News

AES enlists Fluence IQ bidding software to optimise 1.1GW of solar and storage assets in the US

News

INTEC, Chint to build 328MWp solar portfolio in Denmark

News

SUSI Partners launches 500MW Italian PV development platform, sees Italy as key growth market

News
The agreement was reached and signed after close discussions between Scatec management and state officials. Image: Sandro Menezes/ASSECOM-RN.

Norwegian renewables company Scatec is to build a 532MW solar PV project in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte through a US$320 million investment following agreement from state authorities.

The Mendubim project, located in the municipality of Assu, is being realised in partnership with Norwegian energy companies Equinor and Hydro and will be built over the next 17 months, becoming operational in the latter half of 2023.

The size of the project has increased significantly since it was first mooted at the end 2020, when it had a planned capacity of 480MW. In Q4 2021, Equinor and Hydro signed commitments outlining commercial terms for 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Axel Holmberg, senior vice president of business development in Latin America for Scatec, told PV Tech that the company sees the region, and Brazil in particular, as a key growth market. This is despite project financing constraints in Brazil, which has a complex arrangement of commercial and development banks offering loans for different aspects of a project.

The Mendubim complex is one of more than 40 solar projects with a closed and signed contract scheduled to operate in Rio Grande do Norte until 2026, representing a total investment of US$1.33 billion, Scatec said. Once complete, Mendubim will be the largest project in the state, it added.

Scatec, which operates globally, had a Q4 2021 pipeline of 2,147MW in Latin America, according to its Q4 financial results.  

At the start of this month, Scatec said it underwent a “transformational” year in 2020, with its total renewables pipeline now standing at a record high of 10.5GW.

brazil, brazil solar, equinor, hydro, scatec, scatec solar

Shell, Gerdau sign JV for 260MWp solar PV project in Brazil

February 8, 2022
Energy major Shell and Brazilian steel company Gerdau have penned a 50-50 joint venture (JV) agreement for the development, construction and operation of a 260MWp solar PV project in the solar hotbed state of Minas Gerais.  

Scatec puts Indian PV project on hold due to ‘lack of domestic module supply’, import duty

February 4, 2022
Norwegian independent power producer (IPP) Scatec said it has put on hold a 900MW solar project in India due to a lack of supply of domestic modules and the upcoming introduction of a new import duty.

Voltalia’s electricity production reaches new high as installed solar capacity jumps 25%

January 31, 2022
French renewables developer and power producer Voltalia saw its annual electricity production reach a record high last year, with the company boosted by a 25% rise in installed solar capacity.
‘Red-hot’ distributed generation in Brazil ‘going into overdrive’ as new laws announced

January 11, 2022
PV Tech Premium speaks with analysts and experts on the Brazilian solar market to discuss the country's long-awaited new net metering laws

Brazil publishes new net metering laws for distributed generation

January 10, 2022
Brazil has published its long-anticipated net metering laws that has introduced a new framework for distributed generation in the country and will see any solar PV systems below 5MW eligible for net metering tariffs until 2045.

Canadian Solar sells 635MWp PV project in Brazilian state of Minas Gerais

December 15, 2021
Canadian Solar has completed the sale of a 635MWp solar PV plant in Brazil to renewable energy company VTRM Energia Participações.

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

US trade bodies slam ‘self-interested’ solar tariff investigation request

News

Top 50 most bankable module suppliers in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

Auxin Solar calls for US investigation into tariff circumvention by Southeast Asia-based companies

News

European energy crisis causing ‘fundamental changes’ to PPA market, longevity of 10-year contracts in question

News

US community solar sector boosted by policy support from states

News

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
