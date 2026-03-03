Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Schletter installs mounting at ‘earthquake-prone’ Italian solar PV site

By Will Norman
March 3, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Singapore raises solar target to 3GW by 2030

News

CHN Energy starts operations at 2GW phase of Lingwu solar PV project, bringing operational capacity to 4GW

News

Blackrock subsidiary confirms AES acquisition for US$10.7 billion

News

Greenvolt, Reel sign balancing and optimisation services deal for Høegholm solar-plus-storage project in Denmark

News

Mercom: cost of using Indian-made solar modules fell 3.4% in Q4 2025

News

Solar LCOE saw ‘anomalous’ 6% rise between 2024 and 2025

News

Schletter installs mounting at ‘earthquake-prone’ Italian solar PV site

News

Virya Energy secures US$99 million EBRD equity to scale Polish solar portfolio

News

Massachusetts energy bill includes ‘short-sighted’ and ‘unacceptable’ funding cuts, renewables advocates say

News

India to add 42.5GW of solar capacity in 2026: JMK Research

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Schletter said it used its FS Duo mounting system to install the site’s 156,700 solar modules. Image: Schletter Group

Solar racking producer Schletter Group has completed construction on a 96MWp solar PV project in northern Italy.

The company installed its steel mounting and foundation systems at the site just outside the city of Udine, northern Italy, working with engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contractor EnValue Solar. The site was developed and monitored by MSE Solar.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Schletter said it used its FS Duo mounting system to install the site’s 156,700 solar modules, a two-post steel structure designed for multi-row installations. Notably, the site installed three modules vertically above one another on each row, a design which Schletter said “enables efficient land use while ensuring high structural stability and short installation times”.

It also installed driven foundations made of hot-dip galvanised steel to ensure structural integrity and stability.

These measures were necessary partly due to seismic loads in the area, Schletter said, as parts of northern Italy are classified as earthquake-prone areas. Schletter said it had to seek approval from an independent structural engineer to meet structural standards higher than those typically applied to PV projects in Italy, which it said called for higher standards in construction, material quality and structural verification.

“Projects of this scale require robust structural design, certified material quality and reliable supply chains. This is precisely where we were able to contribute our strengths,” said Fabian Madl, key account manager at Schletter Group.

“From the planning stage onwards, it was clear that we would need to work with significantly increased safety margins,” he added. “We therefore aligned the structural design with regional specifications at an early stage and closely coordinated the verification process with the independent structural engineer, the authorities and EnValue Solar.”

Italy also has sophisticated rules around land use for solar, which can complicate the construction and permitting process for ground-mounted projects.

As solar is adopted in a wider range of areas, developers, EPCs and suppliers have to account for more adverse and challenging conditions, weather and terrain. Tracker and racking firms are offering increasingly bespoke products and services for challenging terrain, steep slopes and increased structural strength. Last month, SolarPower Europe published two new reports which sought to establish technical standards for solar EPCs and suppliers.

construction, epc, europe, italy, mounting systems, pv modules, pv power plants, schletter group

Read Next

Rooftop solar panels in Singapore.

Singapore raises solar target to 3GW by 2030

March 3, 2026
Singapore has raised its solar PV deployment target to 3GW by 2030 after reaching its previous 2GW target in 2025.
The deal is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027. Image: AES Andes.

Blackrock subsidiary confirms AES acquisition for US$10.7 billion

March 3, 2026
A consortium of companies led by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a subsidiary of global asset owning giant BlackRock, is set to acquire US utility AES Corporation in a US$10.7 billion deal. 
The Høegholm hybrid energy park.

Greenvolt, Reel sign balancing and optimisation services deal for Høegholm solar-plus-storage project in Denmark

March 3, 2026
Greenvolt and Reel have signed a partnership to deliver balancing and optimisation services for the Høegholm solar-plus-storage project.
In the final quarter of the year, 1.6GW of solar open access capacity was added, down 29% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 32% YoY. Image: SECI.

Mercom: cost of using Indian-made solar modules fell 3.4% in Q4 2025

March 3, 2026
Average PV equipment costs for large-scale solar projects in India showed mixed trends in Q4 2025, said Mercom.
The transaction includes financing for the construction and operation of the Sidłowo and Kikowo II solar parks. Image: Virya Energy via LinkedIn.

Virya Energy secures US$99 million EBRD equity to scale Polish solar portfolio

March 2, 2026
Virya Energy has secured US$99 million (€85 million) in equity from EBRD to acquire and scale a portfolio of solar PV projects in Poland.
Massachusetts state house. Image: Aubrey Odom Mabey via Unsplash.

Massachusetts energy bill includes ‘short-sighted’ and ‘unacceptable’ funding cuts, renewables advocates say

March 2, 2026
Massachusetts’ state energy efficiency bill contains some positive support for solar energy but falls short on efforts to reduce energy bills, according to US renewables advocacy groups.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Virya Energy secures US$99 million EBRD equity to scale Polish solar portfolio

News

Endesa commissions 131MW agriPV portfolio alongside Spanish archaeological site

News

Massachusetts energy bill includes ‘short-sighted’ and ‘unacceptable’ funding cuts, renewables advocates say

News

RENA Technologies to ship solar manufacturing equipment to 1.2GW Indian TOPCon cell plant

News

NEM Data Spotlight: February 2026 sees generation retreat from summer peak as pricing volatility reaches new extremes

Features, Long Reads

Where next for the US solar tariff whack-a-mole game?

Features, Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain