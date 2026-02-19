Subscribe To Premium
SolarPower Europe’s new hybrid solar + BESS due diligence reports seek to ensure ‘long-term technical excellence’

By Will Norman
February 19, 2026
Tracking the tracker in gigawatt-scale

SolarEdge reduces net loss in 2025 as revenue increases to US$1.1 billion

NexWafe, Talon PV ink 7GW wafer supply agreement in the US

‘Think about this in terms of portfolios’: how Europe’s solar investment landscape has shifted towards big-picture thinking

Swift Current Energy secures US$248 million for 122MW Maine solar project

Meralco energises Phase 1 of 3.5GW MTerra solar-plus-storage project in the Philippines

Octopus acquires California solar-plus-storage project as part of US$1 billion investment

Solar needs ‘high-resolution data’ to manage weather and grid curtailments, says expert

Utility-scale solar and wind curtailment exceeds 7TWh in NEM in 2025

The reports were launched in conjunction with SolarPower Europe’s Solar Quality Summit in Barcelona, Spain, this week. Image: SolarPower Europe

SolarPower Europe has released two new technical due diligence reports for utility-scale hybrid solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.

The ‘Technical Due Diligence Best Practice Guidelines” and “Engineering, Procurement & Construction Best Practice Guidelines Version 3” reports seek to ensure “the long-term technical excellence of large hybrid solar PV and battery storage systems, while ensuring a high-quality EPC and commissioning process”, SolarPower Europe said.

The reports were launched in conjunction with SolarPower Europe’s Solar Quality Summit in Barcelona, Spain, this week, a conference focusing on solar quality and technical due diligence.

“Quality hybrid solar and battery storage projects are powering Europe’s clean energy,” said Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe. “These landmark reports will support the sector in building and maintaining high-calibre hybrid solar projects with flexibility and confidence, while driving Europe’s solar transformation forward.” 

SolarPower Europe, the primary trade body and lobby for the solar industry in Europe, said the Technical Due Diligence report provided an “industry-first” framework for the entire lifespan of a hybrid solar-plus-storage project, from planning to decommissioning, and proposes best practices for the technical, legal and financial aspects of such projects.

The report was complied by SolarPower Europe’s Lifecycle Quality Workstream, it said, with “over 30 experts” from across the solar sector – “from Operations & Maintenance (O&M), EPC, engineering, recycling and circularity, waste management, utility-scale solar, and manufacturing backgrounds.”  

The EPC best practice report – updated for its third version – includes additions on biodiversity protection and cybersecurity for project procurement and construction, the trade body said, along with “substantially expanded” guidance on engineering and building hybrid solar-plus-storage facilities.

These reports’ focus on hybrid utility-scale solar-plus-storage projects shows the extent to which colocation has become a major fixture of Europe’s solar market. Industry figures have repeatedly said that colocation is now a major part of the solar offering and business case, particularly as markets mature and renewables capacity expands faster than grid development. PV Tech Premium examined the growth of hybrid projects in the context of the maturing BESS market last month.

Wojtek Swietochowski, general manager, ABO Energy, and vice-chair of SolarPower Europe’s Lifecycle Quality Workstream said: “Hybrid PV and energy storage systems are reshaping Europe’s energy landscape, and common standards are essential for this growth. These guidelines guarantee that hybrid projects deliver reliable performances, protect workers and biodiversity, and meet the expectations of both investors and communities.”

The reports also reflect the growing focus on quality and due diligence in large-scale solar. As the technology scales and rapidly expands across multiple markets and geographies, a focus on quality has become imperative. Cost pressure from upstream manufacturing – which have resulted in multiple records of increased module defects and breakages – have added another dimension to the quality assurance discussion.

PV Tech published some reports from the Solar Quality Summit in Barcelona this week, with more to follow.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
