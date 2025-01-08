Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SECI awards 2GW solar-plus-storage in Indian reverse auction

By Andy Colthorpe
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Trina Solar sets 25.44% fully passivated HJT solar module efficiency record

News

SolarEdge cuts 400 jobs amid ongoing restructuring efforts

News

Waaree begins trial production at 5.4GW Indian solar cell facility

News

SECI awards 2GW solar-plus-storage in Indian reverse auction

News

SPR launches automated dedicated bifacial module recycling line in the US

News

Western Australia awards AU$16 million to clean energy projects

News

Enstall completes Schletter acquisition

News

Deriva commissions 140MW Spanish Peaks Solar portfolio in Colorado

News

IRENA: Grid infrastructure and energy storage key to energy transition

News

Gensol secures EPC contract for 275MW solar PV plant in India

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Sembcorp solar project.
Singapore-headquartered engineering firm Sembcorp was among the five companies awarded capacity in SECI’s reverse auction. Image: Sembcorp.

Indian state-owned firm the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has awarded 2GW of solar-plus-storage that will connect to the Inter State Transmission System (ISTS).

In total five projects were awarded capacity, with Reliance NU Suntech, a subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, receiving the most at 930MW of solar PV and a bidding price of INR3.53/kWh (US$0.041/kWh). The other four bids had a winning price of IR3.52/kWh.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Other companies awarded capacity in the reverse auction are state-owned power producer National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), renewable energy developers Solarcraft Power India and Hero Solar Energy and Singapore-headquartered engineering firm Sembcorp.

Sembcorp had previously announced it was awarded 150MW of solar PV and 300MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS). SECI intends to enter 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the five successful developers.

Alongside the 2GW of solar PV, 1GW/4GWh of energy storage paired with solar PV was also tendered, while 4,520MW of capacity has been shortlisted to enter the competitive solicitation’s auction stage

The tender was launched last summer by SECI, which is administered by the Ministry of Power’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). SECI sought proposals for build-own-operate (BOO) assets, from which the state corporation would sell energy to Buying Entities that could include electricity distribution companies (‘discoms’), utilities, corporate customers or other offtakers.

Developers’ scope of work would include setting up the transmission infrastructure to connect their power plants to the ISTS. SECI had made the tender technology agnostic in terms of energy storage but required 0.5MW/2MWh of energy storage system technology to be paired with every megawatt of solar PV.  

This article was first published on our sister site Energy-storage.news.

auctions and tenders, energy storage, india, ists, ntpc, reverse auction, seci, sembcorp, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

A Waaree manufacturing facility.

Waaree begins trial production at 5.4GW Indian solar cell facility

January 8, 2025
Indian solar module manufacturer Waaree Energies has started trial production at its 5.4GW cell production facility in Chikhli, Gujarat.
Extensive investment in Europe’s grid network is needed to keep pace with renewables deployment.

IRENA: Grid infrastructure and energy storage key to energy transition

January 7, 2025
The deployment of grid infrastructure and energy storage is a key element to avoid delaying global energy transition, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
An Adani Group 780MWp solar PV project in the state of Tamil Nadu. Image: Adani Group

Gensol secures EPC contract for 275MW solar PV plant in India

January 7, 2025
India-based Gensol Engineering has secured an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for a 275MW solar PV plant in the Indian state of Gujarat.
Development of a 200MW/400MWh BESS at Acen Australia’s New England Solar (above) is set to commence soon. Image: Acen Australia.

Acen Australia seeks EPBC approval for 100MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales

January 7, 2025
Renewable energy developer Acen Australia is seeking Federal government approval for its 100MW Cooma solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales.
Image: ZEN Energy.

ZEN Energy, HDRE acquire 210MW solar-plus-storage site via new Australian joint venture

January 6, 2025
ZEN Energy and HDRE plan to establish an Australian joint venture focused on renewables, and have acquired a 210MW solar-plus-storage site.
A Waaree manufacturing facility.

Waaree to provide EPC work at Jindal’s 2GW Indian solar project

December 31, 2024
Jindal Renewables has selected Waaree Energies to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for its 2GW solar PV plant.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Enstall completes Schletter acquisition

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: Trina Solar appoints co-chairman, GCL-Perovskite’s module efficiency record, Shanghai Electric HJT modules and PV trackers supply

News

Western Australia awards AU$16 million to clean energy projects

News

European module prices continue to decline in December, says sun.store in latest pv.index report

News

Acen Australia seeks EPBC approval for 100MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales

News

Gensol secures EPC contract for 275MW solar PV plant in India

News

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.