SECI launches tender for 2GW of solar PV alongside 4GWh of storage

SECI is seeking proposals for build-own-operate PV projects with aggregate capacity of the above figures. Power purchase agreements (PPAs) over 25-year terms will be entered into with successful bidders by SECI, with power then to be sold to unnamed Buying Entities.

Buying Entities refer to any third-party consumer of bulk power, and these could include utilities or electricity distribution companies (‘discoms’), corporations, or other customers.

The reverse auction will be held under the competitive bidding framework for the procurement of firm dispatchable power from grid-connected renewable energy power projects with energy storage resources, published by the Ministry of Power.

A pre-bid meeting will be held 12 August, and bids must be submitted by 2 September, 6pm IST. Projects must connect to the Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) and be in operation within 24 months of contract award.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.