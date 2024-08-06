SECI launches tender for 2GW of solar PV alongside 4GWh of storage

A new tender from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) seeks 2,000MW of solar PV combined with 1,000MW/4,000MWh of energy storage system (ESS) technology.
The state-owned corporation issued a Request for Selection (RFS) and supporting documents last week (31 July) for the latest in a quickly growing list of SECI tenders aimed at promoting the role of energy storage in integrating renewable energy capacity.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
SECI is seeking proposals for build-own-operate PV projects with aggregate capacity of the above figures. Power purchase agreements (PPAs) over 25-year terms will be entered into with successful bidders by SECI, with power then to be sold to unnamed Buying Entities.
Buying Entities refer to any third-party consumer of bulk power, and these could include utilities or electricity distribution companies (‘discoms’), corporations, or other customers.
The reverse auction will be held under the competitive bidding framework for the procurement of firm dispatchable power from grid-connected renewable energy power projects with energy storage resources, published by the Ministry of Power.
A pre-bid meeting will be held 12 August, and bids must be submitted by 2 September, 6pm IST. Projects must connect to the Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) and be in operation within 24 months of contract award.
Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.