SECI launches tender for 2GW of solar PV alongside 4GWh of storage

By Andy Colthorpe
RWE, Salzgitter Group sign PPA for 180MW German solar PV park

Meyer Burger and Solestial sign partnership to scale up space-based solar module manufacturing

Solarcycle, RNWBL partner on C&I solar PV panel recycling

IEA PVPS: distributed solar and storage can ‘contribute very well’ to grid flexibility

SunPower files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sells assets

4,000GWh of solar PV and wind curtailments in Australia could be mitigated by off-peak hot water, think tank says

Rinnai Australia acquires solar PV and energy storage retailer

Future-proofing Europe’s energy network

JA Solar files TOPCon patent infringement in Europe

An Amp Energy India project.
A pre-bid meeting will be held 12 August, and bids must be submitted by 2 September, 6pm IST. Image: Amp Energy India.

A new tender from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) seeks 2,000MW of solar PV combined with 1,000MW/4,000MWh of energy storage system (ESS) technology.

The state-owned corporation issued a Request for Selection (RFS) and supporting documents last week (31 July) for the latest in a quickly growing list of SECI tenders aimed at promoting the role of energy storage in integrating renewable energy capacity.

SECI is seeking proposals for build-own-operate PV projects with aggregate capacity of the above figures. Power purchase agreements (PPAs) over 25-year terms will be entered into with successful bidders by SECI, with power then to be sold to unnamed Buying Entities.

Buying Entities refer to any third-party consumer of bulk power, and these could include utilities or electricity distribution companies (‘discoms’), corporations, or other customers.  

The reverse auction will be held under the competitive bidding framework for the procurement of firm dispatchable power from grid-connected renewable energy power projects with energy storage resources, published by the Ministry of Power.

A pre-bid meeting will be held 12 August, and bids must be submitted by 2 September, 6pm IST. Projects must connect to the Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) and be in operation within 24 months of contract award.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.

asia, bids, india, request for proposals, seci, solar energy corporation of india, solar-plus-storage

