Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

SEIA appoints new director of storage to strengthen policy advocacy and industry support

By Sean Rai-Roche
People, Storage
Americas

Latest

SEIA appoints new director of storage to strengthen policy advocacy and industry support

News

Q&A: WiseEnergy’s Simone Mandica on modernising PV through repowering

Features, Interviews

Ignitis Group spending US$57m to acquire Polish solar developers

News

A-SMACC members ‘evaluating all options’ after AD/CVD petition rejection

News

Sunpro Solar cited by US labor department over workplace safety

News

RWE to divest parts of solar EPC provider Belectric

News

Turkish 1.35GW solar project lands financing deal from GE, UK government

News

COP26: ‘Inadequate’ and ‘unambitious’ commitments slammed by commentators

News

Researchers receive funding to create anti-soiling coating for solar modules

News

India planning more than five-fold increase in funding for PLI solar manufacturing scheme

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Miller is a trained engineer with experience in grid modernisation strategies and climate change mitigation. Image: US Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has appointed US Department of Energy (DOE) veteran Jeremiah Miller as its new director of storage markets and policy.

Miller, who joins from the DOE’s Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO), where he managed US$60 million in research and development funding and served as technology manager for the Systems Integration team, will “enhance the organisation’s policy advocacy and programmatic support for competitive energy storage,” according to a SEIA media release.

In May, SEIA launched the Storage Advocacy Network, a separate brand of the trade body responsible for pushing for federal and state-level policies that support the energy storage sector’s development, as well as sector-specific research and events.

At the time, SEIA CEO Abigail Ross Hopper said in a statement that solar and storage are “inextricably linked” technologies that, if combined, can further accelerate the US’ net-zero targets.

And in July, SEIA called on Congress to fund a new programme from the Biden Administration that aimed to reduce the cost of grid-scale, long-duration energy storage by 90% by 2030.

Commenting on the appointment of Miller, Ross Hopper said SEIA was “eager to take our energy storage advocacy to the next level” and that “energy storage is a key part of our Solar+ Decade vision, but we need to deploy storage 45 times faster to reach 30% solar generation by 2030.”

Miller, a registered engineer who has experience in grid modernisation planning and climate change mitigation, said: “Energy storage costs have dropped 50% over the last five years, and this is changing how we plan, design and operate energy systems”, adding that he was looking forward to working with SEIA members to expand energy storage use.

SEIA said it has secured a “number of recent storage wins” for the sector, including new interconnection rules for solar-plus-storage installations in Colorado, and a 60% wires charge reduction for standalone energy storage in Southern California Edison territory.

The trade body is advocating for a 30% investment tax credit for standalone energy storage as part of the infrastructure legislation currently being negotiated by Congress.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
appointments, EnergyStorageUSA, seia, solar-plus-storage, storage

Read Next

Tesla approved to supply retail electricity in Texas

November 10, 2021
Tesla will now be able to sell electricity to retail customers in Texas after a request was approved by the state’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

Hawaiian Electric to deploy 50,000 rooftop PV systems in bid to reach 2030 target

November 8, 2021
Hawaiian Electric has said it will reduce its carbon emissions from power generation by 70% by 2030 in a plan that seeks to add 50,000 rooftop solar systems and 1GW of renewables to the utility’s generation capacity

NREL: Cost of solar, energy storage in US fell across all segments from 2020 to 2021

November 4, 2021
The installed cost of solar PV, solar-plus-storage and standalone battery energy storage in the US was reduced across all market segments between 2020 and 2021, with the biggest drop seen in the utility-scale segment. 

SEIA calls for Section 201 tariffs to be phased out ahead of key US ITC hearing

November 2, 2021
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has urged the Biden Administration to phase out the Section 201 tariffs on certain crystalline silicon PV cells from China ahead of a US International Trade Commission (USITC) hearing this week

ITC extension, domestic manufacturing support included in US Democrats’ Build Back Better framework

October 29, 2021
US clean energy and climate change measures would receive US$555 billion of investments under a proposed economic framework unveiled by President Joe Biden yesterday (28 October).

SEIA warns of ‘devastating’ impact of AD/CVD investigations on US solar sector

October 26, 2021
Trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has urged the US Department of Commerce (DOC) to throw out petitions from an alliance of companies that are pushing for investigations into alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) on solar PV cells from China.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

Featured Articles, Features

A-SMACC members ‘evaluating all options’ after AD/CVD petition rejection

News

Turkish 1.35GW solar project lands financing deal from GE, UK government

News

Azure Power lands 150MW hybrid project as part of 1.2GW SECI programme

News

RWE to divest parts of solar EPC provider Belectric

News

India planning more than five-fold increase in funding for PLI solar manufacturing scheme

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Beat the price rise

The discount will climb down on November 19th

45% off

View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes