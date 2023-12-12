Shell reduces stake in two US solar & wind projects

Power from the solar project – which is currently under development and due to be generating power by the end of the year – will be contracted under an existing power purchase agreement (PPA) with a corporate offtaker. Shell will offtake all of the power from the Brazos wind project via its regional arm Shell Energy North America. It will also retain its position as asset manager for both projects.

“This agreement follows our guidance at Shell’s Capital Markets Day to pursue dilutions in ownership from power interests while maintaining access to renewable electrons via select offtake agreements,” said Glenn Wright, senior vice president of Shell Energy Americas.

“We continue to take a disciplined approach within our current renewables portfolio, aiming to work with partners and focus on opportunities where we can integrate across the value chain through trading and optimisation.”

Shell has been limiting and “diluting” its spending on renewables in the last year, following CEO Wael Sawan’s drive to increase returns for the company. He told the Financial Times earlier this year that Shell would be ‘more selective’ in its energy transition efforts, and in the company’s Capital Markets Day 2023 presentation it said that it would pursue growth in “key markets where we can generate high returns”.