Silicon Ranch secures US$500 million investment from AIP Management

US independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch has secured a US$500 million investment from Danish fund manager AIP Management.
This investment will support the Tennessee-headquartered IPP’s growth strategy in the coming years, explained Reagan Farr, president and CEO of Silicon Ranch.
Silicon Ranch has a 3.6GW operational solar PV portfolio and a further 3.7GW under construction or under contract across 15 US states and one province in Canada. By the end of 2030, the company aims to reach 10GW of operational capacity.
Earlier this year, the company – through its Clearloop subsidiary – signed a multi-year agreement with tech giant Microsoft to deploy up to 100MW of community-focused solar PV projects in the US states of Arkansas and Louisiana.
Kasper Hansen, CEO and managing partner at AIP, said: “Our investment supports its continued growth and reflects our confidence in businesses with strong fundamentals and the ability to drive the energy transition forward.”
This is the second investment in a renewables platform from AIP following a previous transaction in Europe. In the second half of 2024, the Danish fund manager acquired a minority stake, of around 33%, in French IPP Valorem, with further capital commitments to finance the company’s pipeline of projects.
