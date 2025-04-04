Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Silicon Ranch secures US$500 million investment from AIP Management

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Large Scale Solar Summit USA addresses Trump tariffs’ impact on solar industry

News

Tariffs will ‘undermine’ US PV manufacturing and inflate clean energy costs, industry says

News

Silicon Ranch secures US$500 million investment from AIP Management

News

Dwindling stock plays into stable European PV module prices in March – sun.store

News

Gonvarri Solar Steel launches TracSmarT+1P trackers

News

Astronergy, four Turkish PV manufacturers to invest US$2.5 billion in solar cell plants

News

GPG inaugurates Western Australia’s first grid-connected large-scale hybrid solar-battery project

News

40MW solar PV plant in Western Australia deemed country’s best-performing solar asset in March

News

Avangrid commissions 202MW Powell Creek solar project in Ohio

News

Sunnova appoints Robyn Liska as interim CFO to recover from US$447.8 million losses in 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The US IPP aims to reach 10GW of operational solar PV capacity by the end of 2030. Image: Silicon Ranch.

US independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch has secured a US$500 million investment from Danish fund manager AIP Management.

This investment will support the Tennessee-headquartered IPP’s growth strategy in the coming years, explained Reagan Farr, president and CEO of Silicon Ranch.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Silicon Ranch has a 3.6GW operational solar PV portfolio and a further 3.7GW under construction or under contract across 15 US states and one province in Canada. By the end of 2030, the company aims to reach 10GW of operational capacity.

Earlier this year, the company – through its Clearloop subsidiary – signed a multi-year agreement with tech giant Microsoft to deploy up to 100MW of community-focused solar PV projects in the US states of Arkansas and Louisiana.

Kasper Hansen, CEO and managing partner at AIP, said: “Our investment supports its continued growth and reflects our confidence in businesses with strong fundamentals and the ability to drive the energy transition forward.”

This is the second investment in a renewables platform from AIP following a previous transaction in Europe. In the second half of 2024, the Danish fund manager acquired a minority stake, of around 33%, in French IPP Valorem, with further capital commitments to finance the company’s pipeline of projects.

The upcoming edition of our quarterly journal, PV Tech Power, will look at the company’s sustainability and community engagement actions it has implemented in some of its utility-scale solar projects, such as its Regenerative Energy solution and hosting town halls to discuss matters with local communities.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the fourth edition of Large Scale Solar USA in Dallas, Texas 29-30 April. After a record year for solar PV additions in the US, the event will dive into the ongoing uncertainties on tariffs, tax credits and trade policies as more domestic manufacturing becomes operational. Other challenges, such as the interconnection queues and permitting, will also be covered in Dallas. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

29 April 2025
Dallas, Texas
Nestled in Dallas, Texas, Large Scale Solar USA Summit 4th Edition is the nexus for project developers, capital providers, utilities, asset managers, and policymakers. Dive deep into the solar industry's transformative growth, learn from the best, and discover strategies to boost utility-scale solar deployment nationwide.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info
aip management, independent power producer, investment, ipp, lssusa, silicon ranch, us

Read Next

Large Scale Solar USA logo

Large Scale Solar Summit USA addresses Trump tariffs’ impact on solar industry

April 4, 2025
Image: Getty Images for Unsplash
Premium

Tariffs will ‘undermine’ US PV manufacturing and inflate clean energy costs, industry says

April 4, 2025
President Trump's tariffs could simultaneously hamper US renewables manufacturing and make imported products more expensive, PV Tech heard.
Avangrid's Powell Creek solar project in the US.

Avangrid commissions 202MW Powell Creek solar project in Ohio

April 3, 2025
US renewable power developer Avangrid has commissioned its 202MWdc Powell Creek solar project in Putnam County, in the US state of Ohio.
A rooftop solar installation.

Sunnova appoints Robyn Liska as interim CFO to recover from US$447.8 million losses in 2024

April 3, 2025
Sunnova has appointed a new interim chief financial officer as it continues to repair damage done to its finances.
Shipping containers on a boat.

Trump tariffs hit Southeast Asian solar supply

April 3, 2025
US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping global tariffs on imports to the US, which have heavily impacted major solar PV manufacturing regions.
Enlight Renewable Energy's Apex Solar project in the US.

Enlight secures finance for 403MW Country Acres solar-plus-storage project

April 2, 2025
Enlight Renewable Energy has secured US$773 million in debt financing for its Country Acres solar-plus-storage project in California.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Trump tariffs hit Southeast Asian solar supply

News

Potentia Energy completes acquisition of 1.2GW renewables portfolio in Australia

News

GCL backs FBR over Siemens process to ‘remain competitive’ in cutthroat polysilicon industry

News

India almost trebles cell manufacturing capacity to 25GW in 12 months to March 2025

News

Avangrid commissions 202MW Powell Creek solar project in Ohio

News

PERC technology is ‘obsolete’ in Europe and low PV prices are here to stay – report

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.