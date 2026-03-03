Singapore raises solar target to 3GW by 2030

The Energy Market Authority said it met the 2GW target by encouraging rooftop residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) solar adoption through its SolarNova, SolarRoof and SolarLand schemes, as well as the increasing cost-competitiveness of solar deployments. To date, rooftop solar accounts for around 80% of Singapore’s deployed capacity, the government said.

“Singapore is already one of the world’s most solar-dense cities, but we can do more,” said Puah Kok Keong, chief executive of the Energy Markets Authority. “Our new solar target reflects Singapore’s commitment to building a cleaner, more resilient energy system. This important initiative requires strong collaboration across government, industry and the community.”

Despite the raised target, the Energy Market Authority said that solar can “realistically contribute only up to around 10% of Singapore’s projected energy needs by 2050”. It said Singapore would pursue a “diversified energy mix … while ensuring energy security and the power system’s resilience.”

As a city state, Singapore is dominated by small scale solar—like residential and C&I installations—and innovative deployments that save on land use. In September, SembCorp, a Singapore-based engineering firm, unveiled plans to build an 86MWp floating solar installation on the country’s Pandan reservoir. It is also building a 150MW floating site on the Kranji reservoir in the north of the country.

Much of Singapore’s renewable energy supply is imported from other countries. A report from Rystad Energy said that Singapore could become the “core” of the Southeast Asian power system, as planned interconnection deals with neighbouring countries currently stand to bring 25GW of new renewable energy capacity online.