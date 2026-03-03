Subscribe To Premium
Singapore raises solar target to 3GW by 2030

By Will Norman
March 3, 2026
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

CHN Energy starts operations at 2GW phase of Lingwu solar PV project, bringing operational capacity to 4GW

Blackrock subsidiary confirms AES acquisition for US$10.7 billion

Greenvolt, Reel sign balancing and optimisation services deal for Høegholm solar-plus-storage project in Denmark

Mercom: cost of using Indian-made solar modules fell 3.4% in Q4 2025

Solar LCOE saw ‘anomalous’ 6% rise between 2024 and 2025

Schletter installs mounting at ‘earthquake-prone’ Italian solar PV site

Virya Energy secures US$99 million EBRD equity to scale Polish solar portfolio

Massachusetts energy bill includes ‘short-sighted’ and ‘unacceptable’ funding cuts, renewables advocates say

India to add 42.5GW of solar capacity in 2026: JMK Research

Rooftop solar panels in Singapore.
The Energy Market Authority said it met the previous 2GW target by encouraging rooftop residential and C&I solar adoption. Image: Sunseap.

Singapore has raised its solar PV deployment target to 3GW by 2030 after reaching its previous 2GW target in 2025.

The Singapore Energy Markets Authority announced the 1GW increase yesterday, saying it “significantly advances Singapore’s transition towards cleaner energy sources”. The government said it would meet the target by looking to deploy solar on “all feasible rooftops, land and water spaces as well as exploring more innovative solar deployments such as overhang solar that could serve as shelters, canopies at open-air car parks, and other suitable areas.”

The Energy Market Authority said it met the 2GW target by encouraging rooftop residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) solar adoption through its SolarNova, SolarRoof and SolarLand schemes, as well as the increasing cost-competitiveness of solar deployments. To date, rooftop solar accounts for around 80% of Singapore’s deployed capacity, the government said.

“Singapore is already one of the world’s most solar-dense cities, but we can do more,” said Puah Kok Keong, chief executive of the Energy Markets Authority. “Our new solar target reflects Singapore’s commitment to building a cleaner, more resilient energy system. This important initiative requires strong collaboration across government, industry and the community.”

Despite the raised target, the Energy Market Authority said that solar can “realistically contribute only up to around 10% of Singapore’s projected energy needs by 2050”. It said Singapore would pursue a “diversified energy mix … while ensuring energy security and the power system’s resilience.”

As a city state, Singapore is dominated by small scale solar—like residential and C&I installations—and innovative deployments that save on land use. In September, SembCorp, a Singapore-based engineering firm, unveiled plans to build an 86MWp floating solar installation on the country’s Pandan reservoir. It is also building a 150MW floating site on the Kranji reservoir in the north of the country.

Much of Singapore’s renewable energy supply is imported from other countries. A report from Rystad Energy said that Singapore could become the “core” of the Southeast Asian power system, as planned interconnection deals with neighbouring countries currently stand to bring 25GW of new renewable energy capacity online.

The deal is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027. Image: AES Andes.

Blackrock subsidiary confirms AES acquisition for US$10.7 billion

March 3, 2026
A consortium of companies led by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a subsidiary of global asset owning giant BlackRock, is set to acquire US utility AES Corporation in a US$10.7 billion deal. 
In the final quarter of the year, 1.6GW of solar open access capacity was added, down 29% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 32% YoY. Image: SECI.

Mercom: cost of using Indian-made solar modules fell 3.4% in Q4 2025

March 3, 2026
Average PV equipment costs for large-scale solar projects in India showed mixed trends in Q4 2025, said Mercom.
Image: Schletter Group

Schletter installs mounting at ‘earthquake-prone’ Italian solar PV site

March 3, 2026
Solar racking producer Schletter Group has completed construction on a 96MWp solar PV project in northern Italy.
The transaction includes financing for the construction and operation of the Sidłowo and Kikowo II solar parks. Image: Virya Energy via LinkedIn.

Virya Energy secures US$99 million EBRD equity to scale Polish solar portfolio

March 2, 2026
Virya Energy has secured US$99 million (€85 million) in equity from EBRD to acquire and scale a portfolio of solar PV projects in Poland.
Massachusetts state house. Image: Aubrey Odom Mabey via Unsplash.

Massachusetts energy bill includes ‘short-sighted’ and ‘unacceptable’ funding cuts, renewables advocates say

March 2, 2026
Massachusetts’ state energy efficiency bill contains some positive support for solar energy but falls short on efforts to reduce energy bills, according to US renewables advocacy groups.
India’s total installed renewable capacity stood at 258GW as of 31 December 2025, with solar accounting for 53% of the mix. Image: SECI.

India to add 42.5GW of solar capacity in 2026: JMK Research

March 2, 2026
India is expected to add 42.5GW of new solar capacity in 2026, according to research analyst JMK Research’s Q4 2025 (Oct-Dec) India RE Update report. 
Virya Energy secures US$99 million EBRD equity to scale Polish solar portfolio

Endesa commissions 131MW agriPV portfolio alongside Spanish archaeological site

News

Massachusetts energy bill includes ‘short-sighted’ and ‘unacceptable’ funding cuts, renewables advocates say

RENA Technologies to ship solar manufacturing equipment to 1.2GW Indian TOPCon cell plant

NEM Data Spotlight: February 2026 sees generation retreat from summer peak as pricing volatility reaches new extremes

Where next for the US solar tariff whack-a-mole game?

