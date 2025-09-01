Sembcorp to build 86MWp floating solar project on Singapore’s Pandan Reservoir

Singapore-based engineering firm Sembcorp, through its subsidiary Sembcorp Solar Singapore, has won a tender to develop an 86MWp floating solar PV project on Pandan Reservoir.
The tender, issued by Singapore’s national water agency Public Utilities Board (PUB), marks Sembcorp’s third floating solar project in the country.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
In 2021, Sembcorp completed Singapore’s first large-scale inland floating solar farm at Tengeh Reservoir, a 60MWp project that was among the world’s largest single floating PV systems at the time.
In April 2025, US data and technology giant Meta signed a 25-year renewable energy purchase agreement (REPA) with Sembcorp for a 150MWp floating solar project on Kranji Reservoir. Sembcorp was to build, own and operate the system, providing Meta’s data centre operations through its subsidiary Malkoha Pte. Ltd. Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2027, pending approvals and conditions of the REPA with Meta.
Jen Tan, CEO of Sembcorp Solar Singapore, said: “Floating solar projects at reservoirs like Pandan, Tengeh and Kranji are vital for Singapore’s land-scarce energy landscape.” She added that delivering such projects underscores Sembcorp’s ability to meet environmental standards, complete projects on time and support workforce development through new skills training.
The company now has over 1GWp of solar and 300MWh of storage in Singapore, supporting the nation’s 2GWp renewable target by 2030, and 18.9GW of renewable capacity globally. Sembcorp also has renewable energy operations in Indonesia, Vietnam, India, Oman and Singapore.
Beyond developing projects, Sembcorp promotes solar awareness through public visits to its floating farms.