Sembcorp to build 86MWp floating solar project on Singapore’s Pandan Reservoir

In 2021, Sembcorp completed Singapore’s first large-scale inland floating solar farm at Tengeh Reservoir, a 60MWp project that was among the world’s largest single floating PV systems at the time.

In April 2025, US data and technology giant Meta signed a 25-year renewable energy purchase agreement (REPA) with Sembcorp for a 150MWp floating solar project on Kranji Reservoir. Sembcorp was to build, own and operate the system, providing Meta’s data centre operations through its subsidiary Malkoha Pte. Ltd. Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2027, pending approvals and conditions of the REPA with Meta.

Jen Tan, CEO of Sembcorp Solar Singapore, said: “Floating solar projects at reservoirs like Pandan, Tengeh and Kranji are vital for Singapore’s land-scarce energy landscape.” She added that delivering such projects underscores Sembcorp’s ability to meet environmental standards, complete projects on time and support workforce development through new skills training.

The company now has over 1GWp of solar and 300MWh of storage in Singapore, supporting the nation’s 2GWp renewable target by 2030, and 18.9GW of renewable capacity globally. Sembcorp also has renewable energy operations in Indonesia, Vietnam, India, Oman and Singapore.

Beyond developing projects, Sembcorp promotes solar awareness through public visits to its floating farms.