Singulus supplies Avancis with new pilot machine for CIGS module production

Singulus has worked with Avancis on the development of CISARIS selenisation machines since 2008. Image: Singulus Technologies.

PV manufacturing equipment supplier Singulus Technologies has received an order for a pilot line of its next-generation selenisation machine from a subsidiary of existing customer China National Building Materials (CNBM).

Singulus will deliver a CISARIS CX3 pilot line to Avancis in Germany that will be used in the production of CIGS thin film solar modules.

The CISARIS oven is designed for the CIGSSe absorber formation on large area glass substrates. Singulus announced in 2018 that it would work with Avancis on the development and optimisation of CISARIS, which the pair have collaborated on since 2008.

CISARIS CX3 delivers better performance and higher output than previous versions, according to a Singulus spokesperson, who told PV Tech that following testing of the pilot line in Germany, CNBM is expected to switch future orders to the latest machine.

Singulus Technologies CEO Stefan Rinck said the firm’s new selenisation machine “will make the CIGS technology even more efficient and competitive in the future”.