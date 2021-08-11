Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Singulus supplies Avancis with new pilot machine for CIGS module production

By Jules Scully
Manufacturing, Materials, Thin-Film
Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Singulus supplies Avancis with new pilot machine for CIGS module production

News

Shoals Technologies reports record Q2 revenue despite components slide

News

Trio line up manufacturing capacity expansions in India as race for market footholds intensifies

News

Uzbekistan set to increase solar targets after low prices in recent tenders

News

Tracker terrain loss: The elephant in the room and the low-hanging fruit

Features, Guest Blog

US Senate passes landmark infrastructure bill as attention turns to solar ITC extension

News

Octopus to deploy Fluence’s automated bidder software for Australian solar farm

News

Aurora Solar bolsters solar software portfolio with Folsom Labs acquisition

News

Heliene to open 100MW heterojunction module manufacturing plant in Florida

News

Editor’s column: IPCC’s ‘Code Red’ must be policymakers’ watershed moment to match rhetoric with action

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Singulus has worked with Avancis on the development of CISARIS selenisation machines since 2008. Image: Singulus Technologies.

PV manufacturing equipment supplier Singulus Technologies has received an order for a pilot line of its next-generation selenisation machine from a subsidiary of existing customer China National Building Materials (CNBM).

Singulus will deliver a CISARIS CX3 pilot line to Avancis in Germany that will be used in the production of CIGS thin film solar modules.

The CISARIS oven is designed for the CIGSSe absorber formation on large area glass substrates. Singulus announced in 2018 that it would work with Avancis on the development and optimisation of CISARIS, which the pair have collaborated on since 2008.

CISARIS CX3 delivers better performance and higher output than previous versions, according to a Singulus spokesperson, who told PV Tech that following testing of the pilot line in Germany, CNBM is expected to switch future orders to the latest machine.

Singulus Technologies CEO Stefan Rinck said the firm’s new selenisation machine “will make the CIGS technology even more efficient and competitive in the future”.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
avancis, china national building materials, cnbm, germany, manufacturing equipment, singulus technologies

Read Next

Blue Elephant Energy cancels planned IPO after US$89m cash injection

July 9, 2021
German renewables asset operator Blue Elephant Energy has shelved plans for an initial public offering (IPO) after it secured a €75 million (US$88.8 million) cash injection.

R.Power enters Germany with co-development deal for 80MWp of solar

July 6, 2021
Poland’s R.Power has entered the German solar market after signing co-development agreements with local developers to collaborate on PV projects in the country.

Meyer Burger raises US$258m from share and bond placements

July 1, 2021
Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has raised approximately US$258 million through the placement of shares and green bonds as it looks to accelerate its push into international solar module markets.

Renewable baseload is eroding the value of coal, improving energy independence

June 23, 2021
Major system-wide benefits are obtainable for European power producers that quickly replace coal with renewable energy, from avoiding fuel and carbon costs to new power export opportunities.

Singulus to supply CNBM with CdTe production equipment

June 7, 2021
Solar manufacturing technology provider Singulus Technologies has signed a deal to supply China National Building Materials Group (CNBM) with cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin film solar module production equipment.

Germany deploying more PV systems facing east and west

May 21, 2021
There has been an increase in the share of PV systems in Germany that have an eastern and western orientation, according to new findings from Fraunhofer ISE.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Senate passes landmark infrastructure bill as attention turns to solar ITC extension

News

ReNew Power signs PPA for ‘India’s first’ round-the-clock renewable energy project

News

Solar and wind should quadruple this decade in response to ‘code red’ IPCC climate warning

News

Heliene to open 100MW heterojunction module manufacturing plant in Florida

News

Octopus to deploy Fluence’s automated bidder software for Australian solar farm

News

Xinyi Solar boasts doubling of H1 profits but warns over solar glass headwinds

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modeling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021