SMA plots major solar inverter manufacturing capacity expansion

The new SMA facility will increase the current capacity of 21GW to 40GW by 2024. Image: SMA.

Solar inverter manufacturer SMA has unveiled plans to double its production capacity by 2024 at its Germany headquarters.

With a current capacity of 21GW, the German manufacturer expects to take that capacity to 40GW by 2024.

The expansion is to start construction later this year and will primarily be dedicated to the manufacture of inverters for the large-scale PV industry.

The choice of the location is aimed to reduce supply chain issues and to accelerate deliveries to its European and US customers, especially for the large-scale PV segment, according to its CEO Jürgen Reinert.

Possibility to further scale up production in the future as also been taken into account in case the company needs to adjust to future market growth.

“We have strategically positioned ourselves in all the business fields relevant to the future energy supply, enabling us to play a key role in the global growth of renewable energies,” said Reinert.