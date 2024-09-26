Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SMA Solar to complete ‘restructuring’, with job cuts ‘likely’

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Europe

Latest

SMA Solar to complete ‘restructuring’, with job cuts ‘likely’

News

BNEF: World not on track to treble renewables target by 2030

News

3GW of PV in latest Saudi Arabia tender round

News

Better Energy on the importance of timing and finance in PV project commissioning

News

IRENA: Solar LCOE falls 12% year-on-year, 90% since 2010

News

Fraunhofer ISE develops perovskite silicon solar cell with power conversion efficiency of 31.6%

News

Australia’s EnergyCo awards transmission licence for Central-West Orana REZ in New South Wales

News

Powercor gains licence permitting larger solar PV, wind and energy storage projects in Victoria, Australia

News

JA Solar inks 1GW solar PV module deal with Australia’s One Stop Warehouse

News

PV Price Watch: N-type silicon price on the rise; winning module bids hitting new lows

Features, Editors' Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
sma solar inverters in germany
SMA Solar plans to cut costs of €150-200 million (US$168-224 million). Image: SMA Solar.

German solar inverter manufacturer SMA Solar has announced plans to conduct a “company-wide restructuring and transformation programme” due to the impacts of what the company calls a “volatile” market environment.

SMA Solar plans to cut costs of €150-200 million (US$167.4-223.2 million) by focusing on three areas: optimising the company’s cost structure, an “adjustment” of its organisational structure and a “strategic reposition” of the company in the market. While the company has not announced the specific measures that this approach would include, its CEO Jürgen Reinert said job cuts are “likely”.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“To ensure that SMA can continue to be an integral part of the global energy transition, we must now position ourselves better and fit for the future,’ said Reinert. ‘With the restructuring and transformation program that has now been initiated, we will stabilise SMA financially in the short term on the one hand and realign the medium and long-term business strategy on the other. However, this will require considerable cost savings, which will also make job cuts likely.”

The news follows the publication of the company’s financial results in August, which it described at the time as “solid”. SMA Solar reported that its earnings before inflation, taxation, depreciation and amortisation fell from €125.3 million (US$136.9 million) in the first half of 2023 to €80.6 million (US$88 million) in the first half of 2024, while the order backlog for its products almost halved over this period.

The company also lowered its full-year guidance for 2024, lowering its sales forecast from €1.95-2.2 billion (US$2.18-2.45 billion) to €1.55-1.7 billion (US$1.67-1.9 billion).

SMA Solar’s financial struggles come on the heels of the publication of the International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA’s) annual renewable power costs report, which found that the price of inverters had fallen in recent years, but had contributed much less to the falling overall cost of solar projects than in previous decades. The IRENA report found that, between 2010 and 2016, falling inverter prices lowered the cost of PV systems by US$384/W, whereas between 2016 and 2023, low inverter prices shaved just US$53/W from the cost of installing a PV project.

This could suggest that the average price of inverters has stabilised somewhat in recent years, a development that makes SMA Solar’s recent financial troubles all the more significant.

“Our top priority is to increase profitability and sustainably strengthen the company’s financial stability,” added SMA Solar CFO Barbara Gregor. “At the same time, we are keeping a firm eye on the future and setting a decisive organisational and strategic course. It will now be crucial to quickly concretise our ambitious plans and then implement them in a disciplined and consistent manner.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info
europe, finance, germany, inverters, markets, sma solar

Read Next

A Better Energy solar-plus-wind project.
Premium

Better Energy on the importance of timing and finance in PV project commissioning

September 26, 2024
Last week, Better Energy postponed the deployment of a 3GW solar PV portfolio in Denmark, blaming “lagging” demand for renewable power.
Francesco La Camera speaking at COP28.

IRENA: Solar LCOE falls 12% year-on-year, 90% since 2010

September 26, 2024
The global weighted average LCOE of utility-scale PV plants fell to US$0.044/kWh in 2023, a 12% year-on-year decline from 2022.
The Changan Ford 20MW distributed PV project of Guangzhou Development New Energy Incorporation in Chongqing. Image: JA Solar.

JA Solar inks 1GW solar PV module deal with Australia’s One Stop Warehouse

September 26, 2024
Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar has inked a 1GW solar PV module distribution agreement with Australia’s One Stop Warehouse (OSW), covering the European, US and Asia-Pacific markets.
Macquarie Asset Management’s investment arm, Green Investment Group, launched Cero Generation in 2021. Image: Macquarie Group.

Macquarie Group to acquire stake in D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments for US$1.73 billion

September 25, 2024
Australian investment bank Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is set to invest up to US$1.73 billion to acquire a significant minority stake in US independent power producer D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI).
Axpo's rooftop solar project in France, the country's largest at the time of its commissioning.

Axpo commissions 12.8MW French rooftop solar project, country’s largest

September 24, 2024
Axpo has started operations at the largest rooftop solar project in France, an industrial facility with a power generation capacity of 12.8MW.
sunpower_helix_maxeon_us_rooftop

Nasdaq moves to delist Maxeon following low stock prices

September 23, 2024
The Nasdaq Stock Market has moved to delist Maxeon from its global select market following the fall of its share price below US$0.10.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Origis Energy, TVA sign 200MW solar-plus-storage PPA in Mississippi

News

Australia could add over 7GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2024

News

Australia’s EnergyCo awards transmission licence for Central-West Orana REZ in New South Wales

News

Macquarie Group to acquire stake in D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments for US$1.73 billion

News

Enhancing reliability in bifacial PV modules: a novel approach to albedo estimation

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Nasdaq moves to delist Maxeon following low stock prices

News

Upcoming Events

Jolywood Windproof Module: higher reliability for climate challenges

Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2024

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA
is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.