Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SMA Solar inverter sales and income mirrors ‘declining’ residential, C&I markets

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Inverters, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

SolarPower Europe launches ISMI to support global demand for European solar products

News

SMA Solar inverter sales and income mirrors ‘declining’ residential, C&I markets

News

Tandem PV raises US$50 million to commercialise US-made perovskite modules

News

On the road to commercialising kesterite PV

Features, Interviews

Australia’s utility-scale wind and solar PV assets see 14% increase in generation

News

Raptor Maps: Global solar loses up to US$10 billion to asset underperformance in 2024

News

First Solar reduces module production in Malaysia and Vietnam by 1GW

News

European solar buyers report increased optimism despite module price variations

News

Solx, Origami Solar sign steel frame agreement for 1GW module plant in Puerto Rico

News

Array on course to deliver 100% domestic content PV trackers in H1 2025

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
sma solar inverters in germany
MA CEO Jürgen Reinert concluded: “The 2024 fiscal year was overall very challenging.” Image: SMA Solar

German solar inverter manufacturer SMA Solar saw falling income, sales and earnings in 2024 as a result of weakened demand in the European small-scale solar sector and increased inventory across the continent.

SMA Solar posted preliminary net losses of €117.7 million (US$126 million) in 2024—down from €225.7 million in income last year—and earnings per share almost halved from €6.50 (US$6.96) to €3.39 (US$3.63).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company’s EBITDA was -€16 million, “significantly below” €311 million recorded in 2023.

Sales also fell by 19.7% to €1,530 million (US$1,639 million); including 19.5GW of inverter output sales, down from 20.5GW in 2023.

SMA CEO Jürgen Reinert concluded: “The 2024 fiscal year was overall very challenging.”

The decline was sharpest in SMA Solar’s Home Solutions and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Solutions business segments, which supply products to the small-scale distributed solar markets. The former saw sales collapse from €580.2 million (US$621 million) in 2023 to €170.3 million (US$182 million); the latter performed slightly better, falling from €478.9 million (US$512 million) to €183.8 million (US$197 million) year-on-year.

Big challenges at small-scale

This was “Due to the lower demand situation combined with high inventories at distributors,” SMA said. CEO Reinert added: “The operating performance of the segments Home Solutions and Commercial & Industrial Solutions was significantly shaped by the overcapacity on the market and the declining demand in the home and commercial sector.”

The European distributed solar market has cooled in the last year following the white heat of expansion during the 2022-23 energy crisis after Russia began the war in Ukraine. A number of countries across the European bloc—including Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland—have shifted away from the incentives for rooftop PV they implemented during the crisis.

SMA Solar cited a “sustained market slowdown” in the residential and C&I sectors in its November decision to cut up to 1,100 jobs by the end of this year. At the same time it predicted that the small-scale markets would “stagnate” for the foreseeable future.

The company is not alone in feeling the effects of these changes. Its competitors – notably Israel-headquartered SolarEdge and US-based Enphase Energy – have also seen declining revenues over the last year and have announced their own workforce cuts.

By contrast, SMA Solar’s Large Scale & Project Solutions segment saw sales increase “considerably” to €1,175.8 million, up from €845.0 million in 2023. It said this was due to “the high sales level combined with a reduction in fixed costs, a profitable product mix and the sale of a battery storage project by SMA Altenso GmbH.”

PV Tech Premium spoke last year to an analyst from S&P Global about the market and technological dynamics affecting Western inverter manufacturers.

2025 plans

The company said it is “working on significantly reducing its cost base and simplifying the corporate structure and corporate management”. This will include merging its residential and C&I divisions to form a new “Home & Business Solutions” segment “in the first half of 2025”.

SMA CFO Barbara Gregor said: “In operational terms, we expect the new HBS division to maintain a stable sales level in the current year. Earnings of this division will be significantly higher than last year but will not yet reach the break-even point.”

Reinert added: “Since September 2024, we have [implemented] a comprehensive restructuring and transformation program. In addition to enhancing efficiency and maintaining our strategic focus as a leading global system and solution provider, we plan to save €150 to €200 million starting from 2026.”

The company expects EBITDA between €70 million (US$74.8 million) and €110 million (US$117.6 million) in the 2025 financial year.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
Corporate and industrial, europe, finance, financial results, germany, inverter, inverter manufacturer, residential pv, sma solar, solar pv

Read Next

The launch of the ISMI in Brussels.

SolarPower Europe launches ISMI to support global demand for European solar products

March 5, 2025
SolarPower Europe has launched the International Solar Manufacturing Initiative (ISMI) to generate demand for European-made solar products.
european energy

European solar buyers report increased optimism despite module price variations

March 4, 2025
Europe’s solar buyers are showing increased optimism for the sector, in spite of fluctuations in module prices across technologies.
Close view of solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies' new wireless tracker system called SkyLink

Array on course to deliver 100% domestic content PV trackers in H1 2025

March 4, 2025
Array Technologies expects that 100% of its trackers will be eligible for domestic content benefits n the first half of 2025.
Sunnova in Puerto Rico.

Sunnova revenues rise in 2024, issues future concerns amid ‘terrible’ political & financial environment

March 4, 2025
Despite revenue improvements, the company signalled doubts over its ability to continue operations and stay afloat over the coming year.
One of Ellomay Capital's Italian projects.

Ellomay Capital secures US$116 million loan for 198MW Italian solar portfolio

March 4, 2025
Ellomay Capital has closed financing for a 198MW portfolio of solar assets it plans to build and operate in Italy.
Image: European Energy.

European Energy commissions first Australian solar PV plant

March 4, 2025
Danish developer European Energy has commissioned its first solar PV power plant in Australia, a 58MW site situated in Victoria.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Canadian Solar and LONGi chiefs sound the alarm as China’s PV industry enters ‘dark forest’ of price wars and patent battles

News

Raptor Maps: Global solar loses up to US$10 billion to asset underperformance in 2024

News

AMEA Power begins construction at Ivory Coast solar project

News

Sunnova revenues rise in 2024, issues future concerns amid ‘terrible’ political & financial environment

News

Goldi Solar launches India’s first AI-powered solar manufacturing facility

News

First Solar reduces module production in Malaysia and Vietnam by 1GW

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.